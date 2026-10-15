Lee pledges to honor military, police personnel injured in line of duty with proper support

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Population Strategy at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 14. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The president also said the government will offer full backing for the Invictus Games in Daejeon in 2029.

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday pledged to honor military and police personnel wounded or disabled in action by providing proper treatment and support.

Lee made the remarks in a video message delivered at a sports gathering by the Korea Disabled Veterans Organization, an organization under the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs that supports disabled service members.

"[The government] will remember your special sacrifices to the end and repay them with proper honors and better lives," Lee said.

The president, in particular, pledged the government's partnership and support for the Invictus Games to be hosted by the central Korean city of Daejeon in 2029.

The Invictus Games is an international multisport event that supports the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick military service members and veterans, founded by Prince Harry of Britain in 2014.

"In order to uphold the honor and pride of Korean disabled service members and make Korea's spirit of supporting veterans known across the world, the government will stand together as a solid partner and provide support," the president said.





Yonhap