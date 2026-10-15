Lee pledges to honor military, police personnel injured in line of duty with proper support

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Lee's approval rating rebounds to 44%: Poll
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose 1 point from its record low, while support for the ruling party fell in a new poll.
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National Assembly defense committee condemns North Korea over DMZ mine blasts
South Korea's defense committee called the demilitarized zone explosions that injured three soldiers a North Korean provocation, though opposition lawmakers walked out over a proposed probe.
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DP chief confirms Shincheonji members joined party en masse before August leadership vote
Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok stated that further discussions would determine whether to share the initial findings with lawmakers or request a formal investigation.
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Rep. Kang Sun-woo gets prison term over nomination cash
A Seoul court sentenced the lawmaker, formerly of the Democratic Party, to two and a half years for accepting 100 million won in exchange for an election nomination.