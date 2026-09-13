Lee pledges oil price stability as Middle East tensions rattle markets

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Yong Hye-in withdraws bid for gender equality minister just 14 days after nomination
The gender equality minister nominee stepped aside after backlash over plans to retain her parliamentary seat.
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Koreans oppose Hormuz deployment, but those in 20s less resistant: Polls
Surveys showed broad overall opposition to Seoul sending troops to the Strait of Hormuz, but one poll found support for deployment among 20-somethings was nearly double those who opposed it.
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Inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit to take place in Seoul on Wednesday
President Lee Jae Myung will host five Central Asian leaders for talks to deepen cooperation on energy, supply chains, technology and regional connectivity.
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Justice minister nominee apologizes for concern caused by alleged lobbying
Kim Seung-won said he will provide an explanation during his parliamentary hearing, adding that his efforts were intended to address regulatory unfairness.