Lee pledges Korea-Mekong partnership on AI, critical minerals and cross-border crime

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, sixth from left, poses for a commemorative photo with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations during the 27th Asean-Korea Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on Nov. 16. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung proposed expanded cooperation with Mekong and Asean nations during summits in the Philippines, including AI, trade and security initiatives.

MANILA, Philippines — President Lee Jae Myung pledged that Korea is an “ideal partner” for the development of countries along Southeast Asia's Mekong River on Monday, calling for expanded cooperation in new areas, including countering transnational crime and strengthening critical mineral supply chains.

“We are confident that Korea is the ideal partner to accompany the Mekong countries on your development journey,” Lee said at a summit with the Mekong nations at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Monday. The countries along the Mekong River are Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Korea-Mekong ties and is the third summit of its kind.

The gathering took place as Lee took part in a series of meetings with the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or Asean.

“Korea’s capabilities in AI and digital technology, the manufacturing supply chains established in the Mekong region and the strong human ties forged through multicultural families, workers and international students will serve as a solid foundation for our shared growth,” Lee said.

He highlighted Korea’s journey from aid recipient to donor, promising that Korea will share its experience and capabilities with Mekong countries.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center left, poses for a photo with the leaders of Mekong countries on the margins of the Asean-related meetings in Manila on Nov. 16. The countries along the Mekong River are Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“We will expand the horizons of cooperation to include new areas, such as countering transnational crimes and critical mineral supply chains,” Lee said. “I hope today’s gathering will serve as a corner store for Korea and the Mekong shared future prosperity.”

On Monday morning, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung began a four-day, two-country trip to take part in Asean-related meetings in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

Lee also co-chaired the Korea-Asean summit, where he proposed two new initiatives: the Asean-Korea AI companionship initiative and the Asean-Korea cultural and creative industries initiative.

“The Republic of Korea will lead the way in ensuring that everyone shares in the benefits of AI advances and that the cultural creativity of Asean’s young people leads to new opportunities,” Lee said at the summit.

Lee further pledged that Korea will be a reliable “action partner” to the Asean Community Vision 2045, the strategic road map adopted by Asean member states in 2025.

“The Asean Community Vision 2045 — which envisions a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centered Asean — is not just an Asean goal; it is a future that Korea also hopes to help usher in,” Lee said.

During his opening remarks, Lee stressed that Korea appreciates Asean role as “a key partner in promoting lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

Lee said Korea firmly supports Asean centrality, the view that Southeast Asian countries should be a driving force and focal point in the regional political, economic and security architecture of the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific.

He also noted that negotiations to upgrade the Asean-Korea Free Trade Area have begun, adding that by responding to the changing global trade environment, the two sides will work toward achieving annual bilateral trade of $300 billion.

“Amidst strategic uncertainty, rapid technological change and cross-border challenges, our partnership has never been more relevant,” Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. said during the Korea-Asean summit. “Our deep-rooted ties are reflected not only in our shared strategic goals but also in the vibrant people-to-people connections across our region.”

“In this time of deepening geopolitical conflicts and growing economic uncertainty, it is all the more important for Korea and Asean to enhance their solidarity,” Lee said. “Amid growing uncertainty in the international landscape, Asean role as the central pillar of regional cooperation is becoming more important than ever.”

He highlighted progress in joint efforts to combat transnational crime, along with cooperation projects among Korean and Asean police and coast guard authorities.

Asean and Korea established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024.

Last year at the Asean gathering, Lee proposed his “contributor, springboard and partner” vision to member states to deliver tangible benefits to their people.

The two sides also welcomed a plan to hold a special summit in Korea in 2029 to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between Korea and Asean, the Blue House said.

Lee also held bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Monday afternoon on the margins of the summit.

Kim Sung-wan, presidential spokesperson, said that during talks with the Thai prime minister, the two leaders agreed to actively pursue cooperation in future-oriented and strategically significant areas, including the defense industry, AI, nuclear energy, the protection of intellectual property rights and the response to transnational crime.

Lee highlighted that Korea possesses "full-stack" AI competitiveness, encompassing everything from AI infrastructure to models, applications and services.

He said Korea is prepared to support Thailand in its efforts toward safe and reliable AI development and transition, expressing hope for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]