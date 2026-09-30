Lee pays unexpected visit to soldiers wounded in DMZ mine explosion

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Zelensky likely went public on POWs to stir South Korean support, NIS says
South Korea's intelligence agency also addressed the DMZ mine explosion, North Korea-U.S. summit prospects, Kim Jong-un's health and his daughter's rising role.
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'Rogue states' find way back to diplomatic stage as pragmatism outweighs principles
Countries long condemned by the international community for their human rights violations are finding more room on the world stage as governments prioritize practical gains over shared values.
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Ukraine sought no support for North Korean POW transfer to South Korea, says NIS
South Korea’s intelligence agency said Kyiv set no conditions for transferring two captured North Korean soldiers, while also reporting that Kim Ju-ae’s succession status is strengthening.
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Less than half of South Koreans now see unification with North as necessary: Poll
A new survey finds declining support for unification, especially among younger South Koreans, as interest in North Korea reaches a record low.