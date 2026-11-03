Lee orders officials to review establishing cybersecurity task force

President Lee Jae Myung bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. YONHAP

The president gave the order at a Cabinet meeting following a series of hacking attacks on local financial firms and the high-profile hacking of Binance, which resulted in the theft of more than $6 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday instructed officials to consider establishing a cybersecurity task force that will be dedicated to enhancing online security following a growing number of hacking cases affecting financial firms.

The president gave the order at a Cabinet meeting following a series of hacking attacks on local financial firms that resulted in data breaches of customer information, including most recently Mirae Asset Global Investments, crypto exchange Bithumb and Daishin Securities.

Lee’s remarks also followed the high-profile hacking of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, which resulted in the theft of more than $6 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

The U.S. FBI has since blamed North Korea for the cyber theft.

Lee called for “a comprehensive prevention system” against cybersecurity threats, saying that they have worsened and now pose a serious threat to the national economy and security and people’s everyday lives.

He said that the growing sophistication and spread of hacking techniques, fueled by the development of AI, are exposing the clear limits of the current security maintenance systems.

The president also highlighted the need for discussions to establish a pan-government agency in charge of ensuring cybersecurity in both the public and the private sectors.

In particular, he instructed officials to “proactively consider the formation of a cybersecurity czar agency” that can serve as a strong and effective control tower for security management.

Lee also instructed officials to thoroughly improve any cybersecurity shortcomings involving major state institutions and key state infrastructure, such as information communications, energy and finance.





Yonhap