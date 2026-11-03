Lee orders officials to review establishing cybersecurity task force

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NIS asks 2,100 public institutions to conduct emergency cybersecurity checks
The National Intelligence Service's (NIS) request comes after financial institutions were hit by a series of cyberattacks last month, exposing about 100,000 cases of personal information, including email addresses, names and phone numbers.
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Presidential data breach may have been internal leak, Foreign Ministry says
The ministry and police are investigating the incident, which occurred prior to President Lee Jae Myung’s departure for Europe in June.
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North-linked hackers have started moving Binance haul in laundering scheme, analysts say
TraderTraitor is believed to have carried out more than 3,000 transfers across over 1,000 wallets to obscure the tokens’ trails.
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President, first lady among 168 delegation members hit by data leak
Personal information for 168 members of President Lee Jae Myung’s overseas delegation, including the president and first lady, was posted online before a June Europe trip.