Lee orders dedication of personnel, resources to handling hacking attacks

President Lee Jae Myung urged swift action to limit damage after cyberattacks exposed customer data at seven financial companies.

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발언하는 이재명 대통령 (서울=연합뉴스) 신준희 기자 = 이재명 대통령이 6일 청와대에서 열린 국무회의에서 발언하고 있다. 2026.10.6 hama@yna.co.kr/2026-10-06 11:58:27/
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting in central Seoul, on Oct. 6.

President Lee Jae Myung instructed the government Tuesday to dedicate personnel and resources to minimizing damage from a recent series of hacking attacks at financial firms.

Lee gave the order at a Cabinet meeting in response to revelations that the attacks exposed customer information at seven companies, including Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank.

"In some hacking cases, details have emerged of the possible use of AI, causing the people to feel great concern and anxiety," he said. "Please carry out a swift and clear determination of the circumstances and concentrate personnel and resources on minimizing damage."

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Police said the same day that an investigation has been launched into the cyberattacks, with a 28-member team looking into charges of violations of the information and communications network law.

Lee called for high vigilance not only within the government and business sectors but across society, saying AI-driven hacking methods are increasing the scope of damage to previously unseen levels.

"It is difficult to respond to evolving cyber threats by handling accidents after they happen," he said. "We must have the security capabilities to detect and block attacks in advance."


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