Lee orders dedication of personnel, resources to handling hacking attacks

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28 IP addresses behind recent hacking attacks against Korean financial institutions: Watchdog
Korea's financial watchdog identified 28 IP addresses across 12 countries linked to recent attacks on major banks.
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Chief justice rebuffs Blue House request
Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said the presidential office provided no clear legal or constitutional grounds for seeking a new Supreme Court justice nominee.
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Samsung Electro-Mechanics snags $216 million AI server capacitor supply deal
The company signed a 290 billion won contract for an undisclosed global customer, marking the sixth long-term supply agreement Samsung Electro-Mechanics has secured this year.
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Korea cuts funding for AI cyber center
The government rejected a 9.1 billion won ($6.78 million) budget request for an understaffed AI-powered cybersecurity center, raising concerns over reliance on OpenAI and widening security gaps.