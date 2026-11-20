President Lee Jae Myung, right, orders an overhaul of the state examination system at a meeting with senior presidential aides at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 20. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung called for a comprehensive revamp of Korea's examination system after 111 suspected cases of device-assisted cheating were detected during the CSAT.

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday ordered a comprehensive overhaul of the state examination system, long seen as a cornerstone of fairness in Korean society, to adapt to a testing environment changed by AI-assisted cheating.

"Conventional methods are no longer sufficient to effectively prevent cheating that exploits AI and advanced technology,” Lee said in a meeting of senior presidential aides held at the Blue House in central Seoul. “We must promptly and comprehensively overhaul our national examination system, from A to Z, to adapt to this changed environment."

The remarks come a day after College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) was held, the annual nationwide university entrance exam on which young Koreans’ futures often hang. The Ministry of Education said Friday it had caught 111 suspected cases of cheating with electronic devices during Thursday’s CSAT as the government carried out unprecedentedly stringent measures to track down cheaters using smart glasses, ultra-small cameras and other high-tech devices.

“In Korea, where public examinations significantly influence the allocation of opportunities and resources, cheating through the misuse of AI is a serious criminal act that undermines fairness and credibility, thereby shaking the very foundations of our social order,” Lee said.

Lee stressed the need for a stern response to any instances of misconduct uncovered during the latest CSAT and ordered a “thorough investigation and severe punishment for any acts of cheating that occurred during the exam” and to “spare no administrative effort or budget” to this end.

Lee urged aides to establish “robust, comprehensive measures and a seamless cooperative framework” to ensure the fairness of all examinations and evaluations, not only the CSAT but also those conducted across the public and private sectors.

He pointed out that there are some 800 state-level examinations across many sectors.

Lee said that while it was somewhat expected, it was “truly striking” that some CSAT examinees were still caught with devices until the very last minute, despite three nationwide emergency text alerts on Thursday that were designed to ring even on muted phones to catch them.

“We must be prepared for the reality that such incidents will likely continue to happen,” Lee said. “What is crucial is how effectively we respond.”

Lee ordered a thorough review of international responses, technological trends, expert recommendations and the opinions of individual citizens to swiftly develop a complete and comprehensive set of countermeasures.

He urged the public and private sectors to work together closely and swiftly to develop technologies for detecting and blocking misconduct, strengthen standards for examination management, improve oversight systems at test sites and establish strict penalties for those who engage in or repeat such violations.

Lee called on the public and private sectors to “join forces to ensure that the challenges we have experienced serve as a vaccine, paving the way for a future era of AI that is both fairer and more rational.”

The Blue House on Thursday launched a task force for restoring fairness in examinations led by presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun.

The task force is tasked with developing measures to eradicate cheating that utilizes AI or advanced technology, reviewing the oversight of various examinations, including the CSAT and formulating fundamental strategies to ensure fairness at the national level, the Blue House said.

Lim directed that any instances of cheating in state-level examinations, past or present, be answered with “strict and decisive action.” All reports will be thoroughly investigated in cooperation with relevant agencies and AI technology companies to identify suspected cases of cheating, and those responsible will be held strictly accountable, Lim said.

He ordered the establishment of a central reporting center under the supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office, which will operate in coordination with the individual reporting centers managed by the respective government agencies.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, presides over an emergency meeting reviewing the administering of the College Scholastic Ability Test via a video conference from a hotel in Manila on the margins of the Asean Summit. BLUE HOUSE

Lee’s meeting with senior aides comes after he wrapped a four-day trip Thursday night which took him to Manila for Asean-related meetings and Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

During this trip, Lee focused on the cheating issue and convened an emergency meeting to inspect CSAT preparations in Manila on Tuesday and posted a series of messages on X warning against AI-enabled cheating on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding the outcome of his Asia trip, Lee stated, “We have solidified cooperative ties with nations across the Asia-Pacific region in diverse areas, including AI, supply chain, and the response to transnational crime.”

During the trip, Lee held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and informal talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the APEC gathering, ahead of the three leaders’ historic summit in Shenzhen on Thursday.

“In anticipation of the impact this development might have on us, we have engaged in proactive and dynamic diplomatic efforts with the United States, China and Russia,” Lee said at the meeting with aides. “We must carefully analyze the repercussions that shifts in the international landscape may bring and prepare thoroughly for every possible scenario.”

Lee held his first informal talks with Putin on the margins of an APEC banquet Wednesday and agreed to work together on issues where they can despite difficult circumstances.

From front row right, Korean President Lee Jae Myung, U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a group photo at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. AP/YONHAP

“In particular, we must consolidate our national capabilities to ensure that we, as the primary party directly involved, can take the lead in resolving key issues concerning the Korean Peninsula,” Lee said, while warning that political or personal interests could ultimately undermine the national interest.

He pointed to the de facto conclusion of follow-up negotiations on services and investment under the Korea-China FTA as a “highly significant achievement” following his summit with Xi Wednesday.

Lee called Korea’s annual exports surpassing the $1 trillion mark “a remarkable achievement, one that even Japan, a global export powerhouse, and Britain, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, have not attained.”

Korea’s cumulative exports this year surpassed $1 trillion on Thursday, making it the fourth country in the world to reach the mark in a single year, after the United States, Germany and China.

He called it “a milestone forged through the collective efforts of our diligent people, businesses and the government.”

Lee called for diversifying Korea’s export structure, currently concentrated in a few high-tech sectors, and focus on identifying new engines for growth.

BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]