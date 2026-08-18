Lee names special counsel to investigate June 3 ballot shortages

President Lee Jae Myung presides over a security meeting at the Blue House in Jongno-District, central Seoul, on Aug. 18. BLUE HOUSE

President Lee Jae Myung named Lee Tae-han to lead a probe into ballot shortages reported during the recent local elections.

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday appointed a prosecutor-turned-lawyer as special counsel to investigate ballot shortages reported during the June 3 local elections.

Lee Tae-han, one of two candidates recommended by a bipartisan recommendation committee, will have up to 20 days to prepare for the investigation, with a full-scale probe expected to begin early next month.

The special counsel team will then have up to 90 days to investigate allegations of mismanagement of ballot papers by the National Election Commission, with the period extendable twice by 30 days each time.





Yonhap



