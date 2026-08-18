Lee names special counsel to investigate June 3 ballot shortages

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Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho submits resignation amid prosecution overhaul
Jung cited health concerns and called for new leadership to complete Korea's criminal justice system overhaul.
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Seoul mayor pushes back against plans to build apartments in Yongsan Park
Oh Se-hoon urged the government to preserve Yongsan Park’s “precious” green space and instead accelerate existing redevelopment projects.
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Lee pushes Opcon transfer, nuclear-powered sub program as joint U.S. drills get underway
President Lee Jae Myung called for wartime command transfer within his term, faster work on nuclear-powered submarines during the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise and modernized disaster systems and infrastructure.
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Constitutional reform requires clarity on Lee's re-election (KOR)
Constitutional reform needs a clear pledge that President Lee Jae Myung will not seek another term.