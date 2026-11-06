Lee names chief of defense procurement agency as justice minister
Lee Yong-cheol is one of three new appointments, along with a new tax service chief and political affairs secretary.
President Lee Jae Myung has nominated Lee Yong-cheol, the incumbent chief of the defense procurement agency, as justice minister, his chief of staff said Friday.
Lee also nominated Ahn Duk-su as chief of the National Tax Service and named Choi In-ho, president of the Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee, as his secretary for political affairs.
Yonhap