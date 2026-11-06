Lee names chief of defense procurement agency as justice minister

Lee Yong-cheol is one of three new appointments, along with a new tax service chief and political affairs secretary.

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Lee Yong-cheol, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, answers lawmakers' questions during a parliamentary audit of the Ministry of National Defense and related agencies at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 26

President Lee Jae Myung has nominated Lee Yong-cheol, the incumbent chief of the defense procurement agency, as justice minister, his chief of staff said Friday.

Lee also nominated Ahn Duk-su as chief of the National Tax Service and named Choi In-ho, president of the Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee, as his secretary for political affairs.


Yonhap

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