Lee, Macron push Korea-France investment in AI, energy, quantum technology

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for photos at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Sept. 8. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung urged expanded joint research and investment with France as business leaders explored partnerships across strategic industries.

President Lee Jae Myung, who is on a state visit to France, proposed expanding joint research and development and investment between Korean and French companies on Tuesday.

“Korea and France have an extremely wide and diverse range of areas in which they can cooperate,” Lee said at a Korea-France business roundtable in Paris.

“If the two countries jointly pursue R&D and large-scale investment in new fields, they could shorten development times and improve investment efficiency,” Lee said after hearing from business leaders from both countries, according to a written briefing by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

“Advanced industries are not the only areas with strong potential for growth. Culture and the arts also have the potential to develop into new industries,” Lee said. “If the two countries combine their respective strengths, they can create new markets and opportunities together.”

The Korean president also suggested that the two countries’ R&D cooperation expand to an intergovernmental level.

More than 30 government and business leaders from the two countries attended the roundtable, including Lee and French President Emmanuel Macron.

From left: Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Lee Jong-myung, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Korean President Lee Jae Myung, French President Emmanuel Macron and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch pose for a group photo in Paris on Sept. 8. NEWS1

The Korean delegation included Ryu Jin, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries; Lee Jae-yong, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics; Koo Ja-eun, chairman of LS Group; Cho Hyun-joon, chairman of Hyosung Group; and Choi Soo-yeon, CEO of Naver.

French participants included Francois Jackow, chairman of the France-South Korea Business Council of MEDEF International; Jean Lemierre, chairperson of BNP Paribas; and Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal.

Participants discussed ways to combine the two countries' strengths in strategic industries such as AI, quantum technology, mobility, energy, biotechnology and beauty, with the goal of turning cooperation into investment and business opportunities.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, hold a summit at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Sept. 8. NEWS1

Regarding AI, participants discussed a strategic investment partnership between Samsung Electronics and French AI company Mistral AI, as well as plans for Naver and Mistral AI to jointly expand into global markets.

In quantum technology, the two sides discussed combining the core technology of French quantum computing company Quandela with Korea's manufacturing capabilities. Energy talks focused on strengthening supply-chain cooperation led by LS and Hyosung as France modernizes its power grid.

In mobility, Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics expressed interest in expanding cooperation with French companies. Beauty-sector discussions included potential cooperation between L'Oréal and Cosmax, while Celltrion's acquisition of French health care business Gifrer earlier in the year was presented as an example of bilateral cooperation in biotechnology.

President Lee also attended a state dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris that afternoon and called for broader cooperation in emerging industries.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, greets Korean War veterans in Paris during his state visit to France on Sept. 8. NEWS1

“This morning, when I laid flowers, I met veterans who fought in the Battle of Chipyong-ni, [during the 1950-53 Korean War] and tears suddenly welled up in my eyes,” President Lee said. “Let us broaden the horizons of future cooperation in nuclear power, AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, critical minerals, culture and people-to-people exchanges, building on 140 years of friendship and solidarity since Korea and France established diplomatic relations.”

Before the dinner, the Korean president received the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest order of merit. First lady Kim Hea Kyung, who accompanied him, received the Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit.

“This recognizes their contributions to advancing Korea-France relations and represents the highest level of courtesy extended to the president and first lady,” spokesperson Kang said.

Seventeen prominent figures from the government, business and cultural sectors of both countries attended the state dinner. Business leaders who took part in the earlier roundtable also attended. Singer Hwasa gave a solo performance near the end of the dinner.

President Lee referred to the French word copain, which he described as meaning “a friend who shares bread,” in his dinner remarks.

“I feel that through this visit, President Macron and I have become true copains,” Lee said.

A celadon gayageum (traditional Korean string instrument), top, and a mother-of-pearl clutch, that was gifted to the first couple of France by their Korean counterparts during a state visit on Sept. 8 BLUE HOUSE

President Lee presented President Macron with a celadon gayageum (a traditional Korean string instrument). The gift reflected the French president's interest in music: Macron watched a traditional Korean music performance during his state visit to Korea in April and won a piano competition while in school.

Lee also gave Macron novels by Nobel laureate Han Kang. Macron had compared Korea-France relations to the “golden thread” mentioned in Han's Nobel Prize acceptance speech during his visit to Korea in April.

The gifts included Korean- and French-language editions of “We Do Not Part” (2021), “Human Acts” (2014) and “The Vegetarian (2007).

Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, and French first lady Brigitte Macron, left, receive an album case wrapped in hanji (traditional Korean paper) prepared by singer Hwasa, right, in Paris, on Sept. 8. NEWS1

First lady Kim Hea Kyung gave the French first lady Brigitte Macron pianist Cho Seong-jin's complete recordings of Maurice Ravel's piano works and a traditional mother-of-pearl clutch made with layers of hemp fabric, lacquer and mother-of-pearl.

The gifts reciprocated the French first lady’s presentation of a first edition of the score for French composer Maurice Ravel's “Le Tombeau de Couperin” (1914-1917) during her April visit to Korea.

“We expect this visit, based on the trust and close relationship between the two leaders, to serve as an opportunity to further advance Korea-France relations across a range of fields, including the economy and culture,” Kang said.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]