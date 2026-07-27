Lee, Lula agree to cooperate on critical minerals, speed along Korea-Mercosur trade pact in Brazil summit

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva make finger hearts as they pose for a photo following their summit at the Brazilian presidential palace in Brasília on July 27. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reunited after one month, strengthened their special bond with shared pasts as child workers during the first state visit by a Korean leader in 11 years.

President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva agreed to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry, aerospace, critical minerals and trade and investment at a summit on Monday.

The two leaders also agreed that a trade pact between Korea and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, should not be delayed any longer.

“In an era of growing uncertainty in the trade environment, a trade agreement between Korea and Mercosur is an important task that can no longer be delayed,” Lee said during a joint press briefing following their 140-minute summit at the presidential palace in Brasília.

Mercosur, established by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay in 1991, is the world’s fifth largest trading bloc and is rich in critical mineral resources, including lithium and nickel.

During their summit, Lee and Lula discussed plans to mark the inaugural year of their bilateral strategic partnership. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the resource and energy sectors to diversify supply chains and expand cooperation between companies of both countries across the entire life cycle of critical mineral supply chains.

Regarding future advanced industries such as defense, aerospace, aviation and mobility, the two agreed to continue their cooperation by building on Brazil’s C-390 transport aircraft, which is being produced using components from Korean small- and medium-sized enterprises.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hold a joint press briefing following their summit at the Brazilian presidential palace in Brasília on July 27. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Additionally, the leaders agreed to establish a direct, top-level communication channel between the two countries — centered on Kim Yong-beom, the presidential chief of staff for policy, and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin — to fully realize such economic cooperation.

“By identifying sensitive issues between the two nations, we plan to ensure that there are no obstacles to resuming trade agreement consultations between Korea and Mercosur in the future,” Lula said.

Korea and Brazil signed seven memorandums of understanding in the fields of aerospace, sports, education, energy, industrial technology, film and cybersecurity on the occasion of the summit.

The MOU on aerospace cooperation includes provisions to streamline permit procedures for Korean companies that use space launch sites in Brazil, as well as cooperation in lunar exploration, space industry development and sharing of satellite data.

The MOU on industrial technology calls for expanding supply chain infrastructure and technology cooperation across seven strategic sectors, including AI, semiconductors, automobiles, shipbuilding and batteries.

President Lee Jae Myung, center left, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, center right, accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, and Brazil’s first lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, attend a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Brasília on July 27. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The energy cooperation MOU aims for cooperation in industries such as renewable energy, smart grids and energy efficiency to accelerate the energy transition.

Korea is diversifying its supply chain through such cooperation with Brazil, which holds the world’s second-largest reserves of rare earth elements needed for semiconductors.

Lee’s three-day state visit to Brazil reciprocates Lula’s state visit to Seoul in February and is part of an 11-day tour that will take him to Chile and Argentina later this week.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva toast during a state luncheon at the presidential residence in Brasilia on July 27. BLUE HOUSE

The two first met through a bilateral summit on the margins of the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada in June 2025. They also chatted briefly at the G7 summit in France last month.

This is the first state visit by a Korean president to Brazil in 11 years since former President Park Geun-hye’s trip in 2015.

Lee and Lula’s latest summit reaffirmed the special bond the leaders forged in their past meetings, during which they shared their experiences of growing up as youth laborers.

Earlier Monday, Lee, escorted by a mounted honor guard, arrived at the Brazilian presidential palace and was greeted by Lula with a hug for the welcoming ceremony.

They then held their bilateral summit, attended an MOU signing ceremony, spoke at a joint press briefing and held a state luncheon.

Lee later Monday arrived in Sao Paulo to take part in a Korea-Brazil business roundtable scheduled for Tuesday and meet with the Korean community.

BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]