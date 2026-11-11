Lee Kun-hee donation helps diagnose 22,646 children in five years

Kim Eun-na, a professor of pathology at Seoul National University Hospital, presents BePath, an online archive of rare childhood disease tissue images, at Seoul National University Children’s Hospital in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9. JANG JIN-YOUNG

A program funded by the family of the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee has diagnosed 22,646 children with cancer or rare diseases and treated 14,757 over five years, Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) said.

SNUH runs the Lee Kun-hee Childhood Cancer & Rare Disease Project. It shared the figures, counted through September, at an international symposium at Seoul National University Children’s Hospital in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Monday.

The Lee family donated 1 trillion won ($742.3 million) to the medical sector in 2021. The donation carried on what the family described as the late chairman’s wish that no child should die because the cost of treatment kept them from timely care. Of the 1 trillion won, 300 billion won went to the childhood cancer and rare disease project, which runs through 2030.

“The philosophy of ‘respect for people’ that Chairman Lee Kun-hee stressed throughout his life lives on in care and love for every life and every child,” Jang Seok-hoon, president of Samsung’s corporate social responsibility office, said at the symposium.

The project team drew up what it says are Korea’s first standard treatment guidelines for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and has identified more than 20 previously unknown rare diseases. It has registered 57,030 entries in a cohort that pools patients’ medical information for research. The team also built a rare disease diagnostic network that returns results within four to six weeks after a hospital sends in samples and genetic information.

“The true value of medical research lies in improving patients’ lives,” said SNUH President Paik Nam-jong.

Among the initiatives unveiled for the first time Monday was BePath, an online archive of tissue images from children with rare diseases. The pediatric pathology study group of the Korean Society of Pathologists is building the archive with an SNUH research team. The goal is to let doctors nationwide zoom in on past patients’ tissue images on the web, as they would under a microscope, and compare them with samples from new patients.

“Diagnosing children with rare diseases has so far relied on the memory of a single pathologist,” said Kim Eun-na, a professor of pathology at SNUH. Pathologists examine tissue taken from patients to determine what disease they have. But each rare disease has so few patients that a hospital seldom encounters the same one twice, and there are too few samples to show junior doctors.

“BePath was built on the Lee Kun-hee donation and the diagnostic experience the pediatric pathology study group has accumulated,” Kim said. The group gathered rare disease specimens scattered across hospitals and turned cases its members had reviewed together into digital records. Retired specialists pitched in as well, and 10 specialists from nine institutions nationwide wrote commentary and cross-checked one another’s work.

Seoul National University Hospital President Paik Nam-jong delivers a congratulatory speech at a symposium marking five years of the Lee Kun-hee Childhood Cancer & Rare Disease Project in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9. SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

BePath classifies 1,212 diseases and holds 1,217 expert commentaries, along with 4,604 tissue images from 1,532 patient cases gathered over 30 years.

Using the archive, doctors at different hospitals once shared tissue images of a child with a brain tumor and reviewed advanced test results together to pin down the type of tumor. While building BePath, the team also provided advanced testing for 60 children whose conditions conventional tests had failed to diagnose. In one case, a child whose tumor could not be classified as benign or malignant from its shape alone was found through genetic testing to have a benign tumor.

“It is difficult for every hospital to have all the testing equipment and reagents needed for extremely rare diseases,” Kim said. “The [Korean] government should set up a system for consultations and test referrals between hospitals so that cooperation between institutions at the research level carries over into everyday care.”

About 200 people attended the symposium, among them researchers from the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer and Britain’s universities of Manchester and Cambridge. They shared research results and clinical experience in precision treatment for childhood cancer and in diagnosing rare diseases. Siddharth Banka, a professor of genomic medicine and rare diseases at the University of Manchester, spoke on cooperation between Korea and Britain in diagnosing rare diseases. Matthias Zilbauer, a professor of pediatric gastroenterology at the University of Cambridge, introduced research on inflammatory bowel disease that uses “miniguts” grown from patients’ cells.

“Childhood cancer and rare diseases involve few patients per disease and widely varying characteristics, so many of the challenges are hard to solve through the efforts of individual research institutions alone,” said Chae Jong-hee, who heads the project and directs Seoul National University Children’s Hospital.





BY RHEE ESTHER [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]