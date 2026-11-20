President Lee Jae Myung speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 40% in a Gallup Korea poll, while disapproval stood at 49% and Democratic Party support fell to 36%.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 40 percent this week from the previous week, a Gallup Korea poll showed Friday.

The survey, conducted from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 people aged 18 and older, showed that positive assessments of Lee's performance edged up 1 percentage point from the previous week, when the figure stood at 39 percent.

Those who disapproved of Lee's handling of state affairs edged down to 49 percent, while 10 percent withheld their opinion.

Lee's approval rating has fluctuated between the high 30s and low-to-mid 40s since reaching 44 percent in the second week of August.

Among those who positively assessed Lee's performance, 24 percent cited diplomacy as the main reason, followed by economic and livelihood issues at 12 percent, communication at 9 percent, and policies for ordinary people and welfare at 7 percent.

Economic and livelihood issues were cited by 18 percent of those who disapproved of Lee's performance, making them the most frequently cited reason.

They were followed by moral issues and attempts to evade personal legal proceedings at 13 percent, real estate policies at 12 percent, and national defense, security and North Korea-related issues at 5 percent.

Gallup Korea said that, for the first time in four months, economic and livelihood issues had replaced real estate policies as the top reason for negative assessments.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party fell 3 percentage points to 36 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 2 percentage points to 28 percent.

Notably, 47 percent of respondents favored electing opposition party candidates in the 2028 general elections to keep the Lee administration in check, while 37 percent supported candidates from the ruling camp to back the government.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap