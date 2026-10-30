Lee Jae Myung vows stronger Korea-U.S. alliance at Chosin Reservoir ceremony

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President's remarks fuel discrimination controversy (KOR)
President Lee Jae Myung faces calls for greater care after comments on foreign workers and multicultural families sparked discrimination concerns.
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Without jeonse, many Koreans might never have owned homes (KOR)
As deposits give way to rising monthly rents, the government should expand housing supply and preserve jeonse (lump-sum deposits) for younger buyers.
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Lee, Saudi crown prince agree over phone to strengthen cooperation as 'future-oriented strategic partners'
During the phone call, President Lee Jae Myung and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed that they "look forward to developing bilateral ties to a higher level, even in a grave situation posed by the war" in the Middle East.
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Lee's political pandering is alienating migrants, multicultural families and his own base. Is it worth it?
Critics say the president’s remarks on foreign workers and multicultural family benefits could fuel discrimination while doing little to improve his low approval ratings with young men.