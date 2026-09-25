Lee Jae Myung pledges to serve all citizens in Chuseok message

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung are seen in a congratulatory video timed for Chuseok, in this photo released by the Blue House on Sept. 25. BLUE HOUSE

In a prerecorded holiday video from the Blue House, President Lee Jae Myung thanked essential workers and vowed to care for every citizen despite differing views.

President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung thanked the public in a prerecorded Chuseok video message released Friday, with Lee pledging to look after every citizen regardless of their differing views. The president is currently spending the holiday on a state visit to Mexico, with his approval ratings at record lows.

The video was filmed at Sangchunjae, the traditional-style guesthouse on the grounds of the Blue House, with Lee and Kim side by side in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing).

“An arduous summer of record-high temperatures has passed, and it is now Chuseok, a season when the fields and orchards are laden with ripe grains and fruit,” Lee said.

A roll call of thanks followed, to “those workers who come out onto the streets before dawn and keep them clean for all of us,” to farmers and fishery workers, and to “service members, police officers, firefighters and medical professionals, who work day and night protecting lives and preserving safety.”

“Though our places of residence, occupations and chosen paths may differ, we are united by our love for the country,” Lee said.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung are seen bowing in a congratulatory video timed for Chuseok, in this photo released by the Blue House on Sept. 25. BLUE HOUSE

“It is the Chuseok holiday, a time when we can all gaze at the full moon, wherever we are in the world,” Lee said. “I will work even harder to ensure that every citizen’s life is illuminated brightly – regardless of their qualifications or conditions and whatever their opinions or thoughts.”

A Gallup Korea poll conducted Sept. 15 to 17 put Lee’s approval rating at 37 percent, the lowest since he took office in June 2025, with disapproval at 56 percent. Housing policy and personnel appointments topped the complaints. At a press conference on Sept. 18, Lee said he had concluded that “all of it, taken together, was because of my own shortcomings.”

Lee flew to Mexico City on Wednesday from the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It is the first state visit there by a Korean president in 16 years, made at the invitation of President Claudia Sheinbaum. He is due home Sunday.

“I wish you a wonderful Chuseok holiday and hope that you can reach out to those you miss and share precious moments of happiness with those you love,” Kim said in closing in the video.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]