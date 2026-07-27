Lee inspects Brazil's C-390 aircraft during state visit aimed at deepening defense ties

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive at Brasília Air Base on July 26. NEWS1

After a welcoming ceremony, President Lee Jae Myung toured a nearby C-390 aircraft, set to be delivered to Korea in December, rather than departing immediately by motorcade as is customary.

BRASÍLIA — President Lee Jae Myung inspected Brazil’s C-390 military transport aircraft upon arriving in Brasília on Sunday, a move that highlighted the growing defense cooperation between the two countries.

He arrived at Brasília Air Base after departing San Francisco International Airport the previous evening. The trip is part of Lee’s South America tour, comprising Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

Brazilian officials, including the foreign ministry’s chief of protocol, the ministry’s assistant secretary for Asia and the Pacific and the Brazilian ambassador to Korea, welcomed the president — who was accompanied by Korea’s ambassador to Brazil and other officials — at the air base.

After the welcoming ceremony, Lee toured a C-390 aircraft parked nearby rather than departing immediately by motorcade as is customary.

The aircraft has become a symbol of the two countries’ defense cooperation.

When Korea chose Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer Embraer’s C-390 military transport aircraft in December 2023, the procurement included an offset agreement for a consortium of Korean small- and medium-sized companies to manufacture key components, including parts of the rear fuselage.

The first aircraft that Lee inspected is scheduled to be delivered to Korea in December, with the second and third aircraft expected by December of next year.

The acquisition also marked the first time that the Korean Air Force purchased a Brazilian-built military aircraft after operating 16 C-130 transport aircraft manufactured by U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

Lee reviewed an honor guard consisting of 13 Korean Air Force personnel undergoing training in Brazil ahead of the aircraft’s delivery and thanked them for their service.

“Let’s build commercial aircraft together in the future,” Lee told Brazilian officials while inspecting the aircraft. “It would be a meaningful first step in [our] defense cooperation.”

Embraer agreed with the president’s sentiment.

“The aircraft also carries special significance for us as it’s the first [C-390] to be delivered to Asia,” said Fábio Caparica, the vice president of Embraer. “Additionally, we plan to transfer all of the proprietary technologies that we have.”





BY OH HYUN-SEOK [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]