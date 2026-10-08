Lee holds summit with Egypt's El-Sisi to discuss economic cooperation

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Visa delays expose Korea-U.S. trust crisis (KOR)
Blocked visas for Korean intelligence officials underscore widening strains over trade, investment and security between Seoul and Washington.
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The president’s social media: Science and backstory (KOR)
President Lee Jae Myung’s reliance on social media may erode both his political judgment and policy performance.
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Don't sacrifice national interest over CPTPP (KOR)
President Lee should protect farmers while advancing Korea’s long-term trade strategy and avoiding a costly delay in joining the Pacific pact.
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Diplomacy is not about pride (KOR)
Seoul should pursue quiet negotiations with Ukraine over North Korean prisoners of war while protecting broader strategic and economic interests.