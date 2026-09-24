Lee hails Mexico as ‘key strategic platform’ in call for deeper cooperation during state visit

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, arrive at Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City for a state visit on Sept. 23. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Korean president called for bolstered bilateral ties in such sectors as semiconductors, defense, aerospace and EVs.

MEXICO CITY — President Lee Jae Myung stressed that Mexico is a “key strategic platform” to North American markets and highlighted sufficient room for growth, especially in the semiconductor, defense, aerospace and EV sectors, in an interview as he began a state visit on Wednesday.

“Mexico boasts a world-class automotive industry and a solid supply chain, while Korea possesses high competitiveness in EV batteries and components,” Lee said in an interview with the Mexican newspaper El Universal published on Wednesday as he began a three-day state visit to the country. “Combining these strengths opens up significant opportunities to create new synergies and expand our collaboration.”

On Wednesday night, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrived on the presidential jet at Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City for a state visit after attending the United Nations General Assembly and holding bilateral talks with leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump. Lee was greeted by officials including Mexican Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco and welcomed by an honor guard.

On Thursday, Lee will hold a bilateral summit with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, which will be an occasion to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in the strategic industrial sectors, including the EV sector.

“For Korean companies, Mexico is far more than just a production base; it serves as a key strategic platform for accessing markets in North America and across the globe,” Lee said. “By combining the technology, manufacturing capacity and the experiences Korea gained during its own economic development with Mexico’s talent and robust industrial base, we can jointly generate new growth opportunities.”

He highlighted that the two countries have the capacity to deepen collaboration in strategic sectors that the Mexican government aims to boost through its “Plan México" economic development strategy, including semiconductors, aerospace and EVs.

Lee pointed to Kia’s $649 million investment in an EV production plant in the state of Nuevo León, a northeastern state in Mexico, as a primary example of such cooperation.

He also underscored that “Mexico is a pivotal link connecting the economies of North America and Central and South America,” and boasts a robust manufacturing base and abundant human resources.

He also called for cooperation in the defense industry and aerospace sector.

Lee noted that the Mexican air force's choice of Korea’s FA-50 in its push to modernize its aged fighter jets, given its performance capabilities and price competitiveness, can serve as the foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation.

“In the future, this initiative could pave the way for technology transfers and local production, thereby strengthening Mexico’s industrial base and creating jobs,” Lee said.

In the space sector, both governments could promote joint projects and foster closer ties between companies and research institutions in areas such as satellites and launch vehicles.

Lee called for the need to resume negotiations on a Korea-Mexico FTA and strengthen investment protection mechanisms to build a "more sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership."

There are 500 Korean companies in Mexico that have invested $13.3 billion and created 150,000 jobs, he added.

Lee said the meeting last May between K-pop megaband BTS and President Sheinbaum, during which the septet received a commemorative plaque from the Mexican government, was an instance “symbolizing the enthusiasm for cultural exchange and the friendship between the two countries."

BTS members pose for a photo with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, fifth from left, at the presidential office in Mexico City on May 6. BIGHIT MUSIC

He further announced that the two nations have agreed to pursue joint production in cultural content and the arts, establish mechanisms for training professionals and set up "K-culture centers" to offer cultural experiences.

Lee also praised the leadership of Sheinbaum, the first woman to lead Mexico, and said her “strong commitment to advancing women's rights and vision for her nation’s future resonate deeply with women not only in Korea but across the globe."

Lee is the first Korean president to make a state visit to Mexico in 16 years.

On Thursday, Lee will lay a wreath at the Monumento a los Niños Héroes in Mexico City. Later, Lee and Sheinbaum will take part in an official welcoming ceremony at the National Palace, hold summit talks and attend a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding. They will also have a luncheon meeting and hold a joint press conference.

In the evening, Lee will attend a dinner meeting with the Korean community in Mexico.

On Friday, he will attend a business forum at the World Trade Center in Mexico City and visit the K-Expo venue.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]