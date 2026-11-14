Lee faces tricky lie as Blue House ponders golf round with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump mimics a golf swing after speaking during a rally at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena ahead of the midterm elections, in Fort Myers, Florida on Oct. 23. REUTERS/YONHAP

Seoul is exploring a meeting between Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump around the G20 summit, but a golf outing presents diplomatic risks on and off the course.

As Seoul pushes for talks between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump at next month’s Group of 20 (G20) summit in Miami, the ruling camp is asking a bigger question: whether the two will also play golf.

The Blue House has even set up a golf task force to prepare, but whether a round will actually be scheduled remains uncertain.

“We are trying to arrange a summit between Korea and the United States on the sidelines of the G20,” a senior Democratic Party official said in a phone interview on Saturday. “But since Trump has to receive the leaders of each country, it is realistically not easy to fit in a separate round of golf, which takes about half a day.”

Some in the ruling camp believe arrangements are being made to set a separate date for a round before or after the G20.

The G20 summit, set for Dec. 14 and 15, happens to be taking place at Trump’s own golf resort, Trump National Doral Miami. The venue is ready-made for a round, but it is unclear whether Trump, as the host, can clear a packed schedule of protocol duties to play with Lee.

Ideas are reportedly already circulating in and around the Blue House task force. They reportedly range from what golf-related gift would suit Trump’s taste to inviting well-known female professional golfers he likes to join the round. Golf lessons for Lee have also come up.

Even if a round does go ahead, Lee’s golf game is another worry. Lee could struggle to leave a good impression if he falls too far behind the fiercely competitive Trump, but playing to win could rub Trump the wrong way.

President Lee Jae Myung reviews documents during a meeting on capital market policy in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 13. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“It is a problem if President Lee plays poorly, but it is also a problem if he plays well,” as one remark circulating in the ruling camp puts it.

Trump’s golfing style has made headlines more than once. Trump played golf with Shinzo Abe, then Japan’s prime minister, at Kasumigaseki Country Club outside Tokyo in November 2017. A TV Tokyo helicopter filming overhead caught Abe losing his balance as he climbed out of a bunker after a shot and rolling backward into the sand.

Trump, who did not notice the fall, kept walking ahead with his back to Abe. The footage became a much-discussed symbol of the two leaders’ golf diplomacy.

President Donald Trump, center, waves as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and he finish playing golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Nov. 5, 2017, in Kawagoe, Japan. AP/YONHAP

“The episode shows that Trump tends to ignore opponents whose golf is weaker and focus only on his own game,” a source familiar with the matter said. “Given this trait, there is a risk that an unflattering scene could play out in a round with President Lee as well.”

Trump has also long been accused of cheating at golf. U.S. sports columnist Rick Reilly’s book “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump” (2019) relays accounts of Trump kicking his ball out of bad spots and into better positions. Caddies at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York saw Trump kick his ball back onto the fairway so often that they nicknamed him “Pelé,” after the Brazilian football legend, according to the book.

The book also cites an account of Trump moving an opponent’s ball into a bunker. Another passage claims that Trump won a senior club championship by phoning in a score from a different course. Trump’s drive to win on the golf course by any means mirrors the way he approaches politics and business, Reilly argues.

“Arranging the golf meeting itself is not easy, and even if it happens, President Lee’s golf skills are not the only issue,” another DP official said. “Since real diplomatic results have to be drawn out without upsetting Trump, there is no shortage of things to watch out for on and off the course.”





BY YOON JI-WON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]