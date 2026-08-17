Lee expresses condolences over deadly quake in Indonesia

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Kim Min-seok wins DP leadership, pledges 'equal partnership' with Lee government
The former prime minister won 54.08 percent of the vote and vowed to support President Lee Jae Myung while reviewing divisive real estate tax policies.
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Blue House vows to serve as ‘pacemaker’ for U.S. with North as Trump calls for reduced joint drills
South Korea's top office was responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s post about an order that military exercises with Seoul be scaled back while hailing his “good relationship” with Kim Jong-un.
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Lee’s approval continues to slide for 5th week to hit new low of 43%
The president’s favorability rating fell to 43 percent, a 0.3 percentage point slide from the previous week, according to Realmeter.
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Constitutional reform requires clarity on Lee's re-election
Constitutional reform needs a clear pledge that President Lee Jae Myung will not seek another term.