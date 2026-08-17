Lee expresses condolences over deadly quake in Indonesia

President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during a ceremony in Seoul on Aug. 15, marking the 81st Liberation Day, which commemorates Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung expressed sympathy for victims of Indonesia’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake and called for the safe return of those missing.

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday expressed his condolences to the victims of a deadly earthquake in Indonesia and hoped for the safe return of those who remain missing.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating damage caused by the earthquake," Lee wrote in a post on X.

"On behalf of the South Korean government, I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and their homes as a result of this sudden disaster."

Lee expressed hope that recovery efforts will proceed swiftly under the leadership of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto so that the residents in the affected areas can return to their daily lives.

He also voiced hope that "as many as possible" will return safely to their families.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Saturday, killing at least 51 people as of Sunday, according to foreign media reports.





Yonhap