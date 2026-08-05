Lee emphasizes maintaining peace, stability in 'era of upheaval in international order'

Read more
-
A tax reform full of contradictions will only deepen confusion in the housing market (KOR)
President Lee Jae Myung's housing tax reform aims to spur home sales, but higher taxes, tighter lending and tenant rules may instead freeze transactions and deepen market anxiety.
-
Challenges greet President Lee upon return as approval sinks below 50 percent (KOR)
After his deal-filled trip to the United States and South America, President Lee Jae Myung must now confront falling approval ratings, market turmoil and backlash over his administration's legal reforms.
-
A tax reform full of contradictions will only deepen confusion in the housing market
President Lee Jae Myung's housing tax reform aims to spur home sales, but higher taxes, tighter lending and tenant rules may instead freeze transactions and deepen market anxiety.
-
Bill ending prosecution's investigation authority to become law after Lee declines to veto
The People Power Party slammed the approval as a selfish move by the president to evade justice in pending trials against him.