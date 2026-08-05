Lee emphasizes maintaining peace, stability in 'era of upheaval in international order'

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a ministerial briefing held at the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 4. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung equated peace to food and the economy, suggesting that maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula also supports economic stability.

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula following upheaval in the international order, noting that the move also supports the national economy.

“This is an era of upheaval in the international order. What is most important [now] is peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” Lee said before receiving policy briefings from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Unification and Ministry of National Defense.

“We have experienced […] what happens when peace is compromised,” he continued. He added that no amount of emphasis on peace and stability is excessive.

“Peace is food. Peace is the economy,” he said, suggesting that maintaining peace also supports economic stability.

The president also expressed his regret that security and diplomatic issues have become fodder for partisan wrangling in South Korea and pledged to deliver tangible results as the person with the authority and responsibility by taking necessary action rather than raising his voice.

Lee also instructed the Unification Ministry to continue the government’s policy of promoting peace and coexistence with North Korea despite Pyongyang’s continued unresponsiveness to Seoul’s repeated overtures for engagement.

“It must feel like a cry that goes unanswered,” he said.

“It is difficult to improve [relations] easily after spending so long confronting and neglecting each other.”

Despite the situation, however, he stated that “the policy of pursuing peace and coexistence should continue.”





Yonhap