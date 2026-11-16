Lee embarks on four-day trip to Philippines, China for Asean, APEC summits

From left, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister Hangchuon Naron, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Myanmar's Director-General of the Asean Affairs Department Han Win Aung and Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith link hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Manila in the Philippines on Nov. 15. AP/YONHAP

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, attention will center on possible Trump-Xi-Putin talks and concerns Seoul could be sidelined on Korean Peninsula issues.

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday began a four-day trip to take part in Asean-related meetings in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung departed on the presidential plane from Seoul Air Base in Gyeonggi for Manila, the first leg of the two-country tour.

Lee reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to strengthening ties with Southeast Asia and playing a more active role in promoting regional stability and prosperity in an interview with the Philippine Star published Monday ahead of his trip to Manila.

Lee described Asean as a key partner for Korea, noting that it is the country’s second-largest trade and investment partner and that annual people-to-people exchanges have reached 12 million.

Lee stressed that the two countries, based on a long history of friendly ties, are expanding cooperation in new areas, including AI, space, nuclear power and critical minerals.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung depart from Seoul Air Base in Gyeonggi on Nov. 16 to head to the Philippines to take part in Asean-related meetings as a part of a two-country tour which will later take them to China for the APEC summit. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“The Philippines, too, is well poised to develop a defense industry tailored to its geographic and security conditions,” Lee told the newspaper, noting that its specific security needs and the future direction of its defense industry must reflect its unique security situation, “the need to defend vast maritime areas and an extensive archipelago.”

Lee called for defense industry cooperation with the Philippines, proposing to “expand the scope of our cooperation beyond the mere supply of weapons systems to include technological collaboration, joint production, maintenance and repair, as well as the training of specialists.”

“I hope that Korea and the Philippines will continue to move forward, ‘navigating our future together’ as kaibigan – friends,” he added.

On Monday, Lee is scheduled to take part in the Korea-Asean summit and a meeting with the leaders of five Mekong countries: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Lee was also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Monday afternoon on the margins of the Asean summit.

This marks Lee’s second trip to the Philippines this year, after making a Southeast Asia trip in March.

On Wednesday, Lee will head to Shenzhen, China, to attend the APEC summit. In Shenzhen, Lee will take part in the APEC CEO Summit and a welcome banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Much attention will be focused on U.S. President Donald Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first-ever trilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit later this week, which could be an occasion to discuss the North Korea denuclearization issue.

Trump said he will “discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world,” calling the proliferation “very dangerous,” Olivia Wales, a White House spokesperson, told reporters on Sunday.

This comes amid concern that decisions could be made on broader issues concerning the Korean Peninsula in the absence of Seoul, evoking concerns of another Yalta Conference of 1945, when major powers reshaped the international order without consulting the countries directly affected.

It is unclear if Lee will have an encounter with Trump on the margins of the APEC summit, after last holding bilateral talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]