Lee disputes Brazil egg import costs, calls criticism political misinformation

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Lee pledges to focus on improving livelihoods ahead of 500th day in office
The president noted that while the economy is achieving unprecedented success, the public is still struggling.
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Committee backs Kim Ji-yong to lead new serious crimes agency despite neutrality concerns
Lawmakers approved the confirmation report for Kim, despite opposition over his political neutrality and ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
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Lee's approval rating rebounds to 44%: Poll
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose 1 point from its record low, while support for the ruling party fell in a new poll.
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Lee pledges to honor military, police personnel injured in line of duty with proper support
The president also said the government will offer full backing for the Invictus Games in Daejeon in 2029.