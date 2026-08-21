Lee designates Geoje, Tongyeong special disaster zones after devastating rains

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Korea reviews pension rules after foreign nationals qualify with just one month of payments
The government is considering tighter checks on retroactive pension contributions after foreign residents used them to meet the 10-year eligibility threshold.
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Police pursue naked masked suspect after three assaults near Yonsei University as CCTV gaps hinder investigation
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and DNA evidence as Yonsei University closes a trail entrance near the reported incidents.
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Suwon’s elusive monitor lizard evades capture
A 70-centimeter (2.3-foot) Nile monitor lizard has remained loose in Suwon for 10 days despite daily searches, baited traps and plans to deploy a net gun.
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Former first lady denies role in mass PPP enrollment scheme
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee rejected allegations that she sought mass Unification Church enrollment in the People Power Party.