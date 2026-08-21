Lee designates Geoje, Tongyeong special disaster zones after devastating rains

Volunteers move water-damaged goods and debris from a shopping area in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 21. YONHAP

The designation unlocks state reconstruction funding, tax cuts and utility discounts after torrential rains and a deadly landslide hit South Gyeongsang.

President Lee Jae Myung has designated parts of the southeastern cities of Geoje and Tongyeong as special disaster zones eligible for government support after torrential rains battered the region, a presidential spokesperson said Friday.

The government plans to consider designating additional areas that suffered damage following a detailed review, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing, adding that full-scale restoration efforts involving all available resources are underway.

Areas designated as special disaster zones are eligible for state funding for reconstruction, and residents receive tax cuts and discounts on utility fees.

More than 800 millimeters of rain pounded South Gyeongsang Province, including Geoje, over the weekend, triggering a landslide in the city that killed a resident.





Yonhap