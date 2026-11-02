Lee defends overseas trips, says ‘pig’ proverb is about insight, not wording

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the 46th Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in central Seoul on Oct. 27. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung defended his use of a proverb comparing critics to pigs, rejecting claims that his language was undignified amid opposition criticism of his overseas trips.

President Lee Jae Myung rejected criticism that his language was crude after he answered complaints about his frequent overseas trips with a proverb seen as likening his critics to pigs.

“The dignity of speech comes not from the letters that serve as its vessel but from the depth of insight contained within them,” Lee wrote on X on Monday.

Two days before, he had shared a post on X by a social media user who wrote that presidential trips “appear to be simple sightseeing” and added his defense to it, ending with the proverb “Buddha only sees Buddha and pigs only see pigs; people can only see to the extent of their knowledge."

The phrase is commonly attributed to King Taejo (r. 1392-98) and is used to mean that a person can only see things from their own perspective, not from a wider view. The original is in classical Chinese, read in Korean as “don-an-ji-yu-don, bu-ran-ji-yu-bul.”

The remark drew criticism that the language was coarse and beneath the dignity of the presidency, as well as a wave of attacks from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which accused Lee of treating overseas trips as photo ops and dismissing the people's feedback.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung wave light sticks as they greet local K-pop fans at a Stray City concert at GNP Stadium in Mexico City on Sept. 25. YONHAP

“Had I quoted it as is [in classical Chinese characters], no one would have said anything,” Lee wrote on Monday. “But when the same words are expressed in hangul […] they say it lacks dignity.”

“What about ma-yi-dong-pung, jo-jok-ji-hyeol and ui-i-dok-gyeong?” Lee asked, referring to classical Chinese idioms that literally translate as “east wind in a horse’s ear,” “blood from a bird’s foot” and “reading scripture to a cow,” which mean ignoring advice, a trifling amount and wasted effort, respectively. “They mention cows, chickens and horses, so do these also lose their dignity when expressed in hangul?”

He continued, “It is a strange kind of discernment that believes the same words gain authority only when they are dressed in classical Chinese. Eyes that chase only the surface see only the surface.”

People Power Party lawmaker Jang Dong-hyeok questions officials during a parliamentary audit of regional education offices in Muan, South Jeolla, on Oct. 20. YONHAP

The row over Lee’s overseas trips traces back to last Thursday’s parliamentary audit by the House Steering Committee, when Rep. Kim Seung-su, the PPP’s senior deputy floor leader, said that “while people’s livelihoods are collapsing, the president has already made 14 trips to 23 countries” since taking office in June 2025 and “was abroad one out of every six days.”

On Saturday, Lee shared a social media user's post asking, “Do presidential trips look like simple sightseeing?” and added his own defense.

"For those who think a presidential overseas trip means taking photos and claiming credit while leisurely enjoying drinking, shopping and sightseeing without any work or preparation, even an overseas trip with no sightseeing, shopping, drinking or partying, but with intense advance preparation, long flights, a packed official schedule that doesn’t spare even half a day and work so grueling that one frequently gets IV drips and nosebleeds, may look like a pleasure trip.

“The traveling press corps, who experience it firsthand, would know better the differences between former and current presidents in overseas schedules, work intensity and, as a result, the outcomes of those trips."

Lee closed the post with the controversial proverb, asking for understanding.

President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung greet well-wishers at São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil on July 29. NEWS1

PPP leadership hit back quickly afterwards. Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok wrote on Facebook the same day, “Does someone that busy have time to meet actors and post selfies?” and “Who was it, then, who went all the way to Mexico in the middle of all that to watch K-pop, waving light sticks with his wife?”

PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig joined in on Sunday. “Whether the president travels often or rarely, if diplomacy were going well, the public would not cast suspicious eyes on the presidential couple’s overseas trips,” Jeong said. “Isn’t the reason the president gets IV drips and nosebleeds that he stays up all night glued to social media and plays too much golf?”

As the opposition’s attacks intensified, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that “it is inappropriate to downplay the significance of the trips by highlighting only some scenes of social and cultural exchanges without considering the schedule and substantive results of summit diplomacy.”

Democratic Party Rep. Lee Yong-woo also hit back at the PPP. “This is behavior that shows they have completely forgotten how much they made a mockery of Korea’s diplomacy,” he said. “Yoon Suk Yeol brought soju in plastic bottles on the presidential plane, and [first lady] Kim Keon Hee canceled official schedules to go to a luxury store.”





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]