Lee deepens Central Asia energy ties with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shake hands ahead of their bilateral summit at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 15. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Korean President Lee Jae Myung held back-to-back bilateral summits with the leaders of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday as Seoul aims to advance cooperation in energy and critical minerals with the Central Asian region.

Lee held a bilateral summit with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Blue House in central Seoul on Tuesday afternoon, and the two leaders agreed to cooperate in future industries — including energy and critical minerals, AI, and science and technology — as well as in the economy, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

“The international community is currently navigating an era of multiple crises, characterized by a complex interplay of geopolitical conflicts, supply chain restructuring, transnational crime, energy security concerns and general instability,” Lee said at their summit. “In this context, having a reliable partner on the global stage is more crucial than ever to build resilience against external shocks and secure a foundation for sustainable growth.”

As Kazakhstan is the 12th largest producer of crude oil, securing supply routes from the country is significant, as it offers an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz and helps diversify import sources. In April, presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik visited Kazakhstan as a special envoy and secured a supply of 18 million barrels of oil amid the Iran war and the subsequent closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Kazakhstan is not only rich in energy and natural resources but also possesses immense potential in future high-tech industries, making it a vital partner for Korea in the realm of economic security,” Lee added.

He added that Korea is a capable partner that can contribute to the advancement of Kazakhstan’s industrial technology through its expertise in high-tech manufacturing and digital technologies, expressing hopes to elevate bilateral ties to a “future-oriented, comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Tokayev noted that the world recognizes Korea's remarkable achievements in the fields of the economy, science and technology.

He added that Korea has invested $12 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy to date and that over 51,000 Korean tourists visited Kazakhstan last year due to the operation of direct flight routes between the two nations.

On the occasion of the summit, Korea and Kazakhstan signed 13 bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) covering sectors such as crude oil supply chain management, nuclear power generation and renewable energy.

The two countries signed a framework agreement on crude oil cooperation, pledging to prepare for and respond to potential disruptions in the global crude oil supply. The two nations further agreed to collaborate on geological exploration, the development of oil and gas fields, petrochemical research and human resource development.

By strengthening the foundation for fuel supply chain cooperation with Kazakhstan, a major global uranium producer, the two nations strengthened energy security and expanded their nuclear cooperation across all sectors.

They also signed MOUs on renewable energy and climate issues, aiming to help establish a clean energy hub in Central Asia by combining Kazakhstan’s abundant renewable energy potential with Korea’s capabilities in energy storage, clean hydrogen technology and industrial expertise.

The summit confirmed the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership, a move seen as establishing an institutional foundation for fully implementing the summit's outcomes.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow shake hands ahead of their bilateral summit at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 15. JOINT PRESS CORPS

During his summit with Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedow Monday morning, Lee expressed his gratitude for Turkmenistan’s help in allowing Koreans and their families in Iran to safely escape through the country last year.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude once again for the special consideration shown when Korean citizens and their families in Iran were able to evacuate safely via Turkmenistan amid the volatile situation in the Middle East over the past two years,” Lee said. "I believe that the warm helping hand extended during those difficult moments truly demonstrated the deep trust and friendship between our two countries."

Berdimuhamedow, in turn, expressed his support for Seoul’s global initiatives and policies, including Lee’s END initiative for peace on the Korean Peninsula, calling for “exchange, normalization and denuclearization.”

Korea and Turkmenistan signed 13 bilateral agreements and MOUs covering sectors such as railway transportation, corporate investment and responses to transnational organized crime. The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure sectors, such as oil, gas, chemicals, construction and transportation, and to establish a comprehensive cooperation framework for the chemical industry, industrial plant projects and railway transportation.

Following the summit, Lee hosted a state luncheon for Berdimuhamedow, attended by approximately 50 figures from various sectors of both countries.

Lee gave Berdimuhamedow, who enjoys horseback riding, a picture frame depicting a hunting scene dating back to the Goguryeo Kingdom (37 B.C. – A.D. 668).





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]