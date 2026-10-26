Lee congratulates Lula after re-election, citing shared past as child laborers

President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pose for a photo during their meeting in Brasilia on July 27. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung hailed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's fourth-term victory and said he hopes to meet him again.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election for a fourth term.

"I congratulate you on your victory with greater pleasure than anyone," Lee wrote on his X account, hours after Lula won Sunday's presidential election runoff and secured a fourth nonconsecutive term. Lee called Lula "a special friend and comrade."

"I believe you, based on the trust and expectations of the public, will play a bigger role going forward," Lee said. He cheered the Brazilian president on to "march vigorously toward Brazil's future that you have envisioned."

Lee also said he hopes to meet with Lula again.

Lee and Lula have met in person several times and have formed a special personal bond through their shared experience as child laborers.

Yonhap



