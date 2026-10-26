Lee congratulates Lula after re-election, citing shared past as child laborers

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Lee acknowledges farmers' and fishers' concerns over CPTPP membership, vows to prevent damage
The president earlier ordered the government not to apply for Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) membership this year, pledging to consult farmers and fishers opposed to joining the trade bloc.
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Foreign Minister Cho to visit U.S. for G20 meeting
During his five-day visit to Atlanta, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will seek bilateral meetings with his counterparts from major countries on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting.
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U.S. rejects record one in four Korean visitor visa applicants
Korea’s adjusted U.S. visitor visa refusal rate surged to 24.73 percent in fiscal 2025, far exceeding rates for other major allies.
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Concerns grow over Finance Ministry being sidelined (KOR)
An editorial warns that sidelining the Ministry of Finance and Economy could turn Korea's proposed Future Response Fund into unchecked spending.