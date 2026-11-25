Sailors from the Cheonghae Unit stand in formation beside a naval destroyer during a departure ceremony in Busan in May. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung said Korea's Cheonghae naval unitwill broaden patrols south of Oman to protect Korean ships and sea lanes without entering the Iran war.

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday reaffirmed that Korea's Cheonghae naval unit will take on a wider role in securing safe maritime passage, but will not intervene in any war.

His remarks followed a vote earlier in the day by the National Assembly's defense committee approving a revised motion to widen the unit's operational zone.

The unit would move from the waters off Somalia to the Arabian Sea south of Oman, about 650 kilometers (404 miles) from the Strait of Hormuz.

“As I said in September, the dispatch of the unit will neither involve us in a war nor intervene in one,” Lee wrote on his X account.

“We will use this extension of the unit's mission period to broaden its role and strengthen its combat capabilities,” he said.

On the specifics, he said, “We will add maritime patrol aircraft and mine-clearing support to the destroyer's existing role and extend its operation area from the Gulf of Aden to the open sea south of Oman.”

He also drew a limit on where the unit would go. “The Strait of Hormuz and its adjacent waters are excluded from the unit's area of operations, and the sole purpose of the deployment is to protect Korean nationals, ships and sea lanes,” he stressed.

Command authority rests solely with the Korean military, he said, and promised to look after the safety of the service members throughout the mission.

Minor opposition parties have criticized the expansion as a backdoor troop dispatch to the ongoing Iran war.





Yonhap