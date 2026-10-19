Lee confers appointment certificates on inaugural serious crime investigation chief, new ministers

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Teatime with the head of state
President Lee Jae Myung speaks with reporters at the presidential press center at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 19.
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Banking on cooperation
President Lee Jae Myung shakes hands with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga at the Blue House on Oct. 19.
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First lady urges Korean adoptees to reconnect with homeland
At a Seoul gathering, Kim Hea Kyung voiced hope that overseas adoptees will build lasting ties with Korea as advocates call for more help finding biological families.
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President Lee surprises reporters with Blue House lunch meeting
President Lee Jae Myung made an unannounced visit to the Blue House press center, meeting reporters after lunch to mark his 500th day in office.