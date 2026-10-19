Lee confers appointment certificates on inaugural serious crime investigation chief, new ministers

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, pose for a photo during an appointment ceremony at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 19. BLUE HOUSE

Seven minister-level officials, including Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, received the documents in a ceremony at the Blue House.

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday conferred certificates of appointment on the chief of the new serious crime investigation body, the finance and defense ministers and others.

Seven minister-level officials, including Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, received the documents in a ceremony at the Blue House, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

The others included Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il, Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, Land Minister Hong Jee-sun and Song Doo-hwan, the chair of the special investigation committee for the 2022 deadly crowd crush in central Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood, Kang said.





Yonhap