Lee calls young Koreans most vulnerable, vows broader opportunities

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As ruling party doubts grow, DP should scrap special counsel bill (KOR)
Democratic Party lawmakers are increasingly questioning a proposal that could allow a special counsel to withdraw charges against President Lee Jae Myung.
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Yeouido had its own Officer Bu (KOR)
The Jeju missing persons case raises fresh doubts about expanded police authority and the loss of prosecutorial oversight.
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PPP sues to void greater Seoul area election results
The People Power Party (PPP) filed lawsuits challenging Seoul-area election results after ballot shortages and voting disruptions on June 3.
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Lee's approval rebounds to hit 50 percent from all-time low
The needle moved 1 percent, while disapproval remained the same at 43 percent from two weeks earlier.