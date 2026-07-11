Lee calls Mongolia a 'close friend,' pledges deeper ties

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Korea, U.S. begin talks on relocating Gwangju Air Base for semiconductor cluster
Seoul and Washington have started consultations on relocating the base to make way for a semiconductor cluster while preserving joint military readiness.
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Korea eases travel ban for parts of Cambodia and Venezuela
Seoul lowered its highest travel advisory for parts of Cambodia and Venezuela after security improved, while keeping Level 4 restrictions on 10 countries and multiple conflict zones.
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Seoul denies new network act is discriminatory as U.S. expresses concerns
The two sides will maintain communication on the issue, which comes on the heels of tensions over the response to Coupang's data leak.
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BOK renews MOU with Mongolian central bank on continued cooperation
The agreement expands the partnership in financial policy and exchanges "to reflect the advancement of bilateral financial collaboration."