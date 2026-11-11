Lee calls for unity at dinner meeting with DP leaders

President Lee Jae Myung, center, poses for a photo with Democratic Party (DP) leaders at a dinner at the Blue House on Nov. 11. From left are presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun; Rep. Kim Tae-seon, chief of staff to the DP leader; DP leader Kim Min-seok; Lee; DP floor leader Han Byung-do; Rep. Cheon Jun-ho, the DP’s senior deputy floor leader; and Choi In-ho, senior secretary to the president for political affairs. BLUE HOUSE

President Lee Jae Myung asked Democratic Party leaders to work closely with his government to pass the 2027 budget and address polarization and consumption.

President Lee Jae Myung called for unity between the government and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) as he held a dinner meeting with DP leader Kim Min-seok and floor leader Han Byung-do on Wednesday, his office said.

During the dinner at the Blue House, Kim asked the government for bold and swift measures to overcome polarization and boost consumption, chief presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

In response, Lee stressed the need for the party and the government to “move as one” in order for the people’s lives to improve, and asked that the party and the National Assembly extend their active support to get the government’s 2027 budget proposal passed, Kang said.

Lee also asked his chief of staff, Lim Kwang-hyun, and his senior secretary for political affairs, Choi In-ho, to closely communicate with the National Assembly at all times. Lim and Choi were among the dinner participants.

Though there had been speculation that Lee and the party leaders could discuss controversial issues, such as real estate taxes and a special counsel bill on alleged fabricated indictments, a presidential official said neither topic was brought up.





Yonhap