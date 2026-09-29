Lee calls for thorough probe into mine blast that injured three soldiers

President Lee Jae Myung, center, walks before presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The president made the remark a day after the military announced preliminary findings that the explosion likely had been caused by North Korean mines.

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation to determine the truth behind a mine blast inside the demilitarized zone last week that injured three South Korean soldiers.

The president made the remark during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House a day after the military announced preliminary findings that the explosion likely had been caused by North Korean mines.

Lee vowed to take necessary measures and offered his condolences to the injured troops while wishing for their full recovery.





Yonhap