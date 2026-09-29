Lee calls for thorough probe into mine blast that injured three soldiers

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North Korea runs secret Beijing site to interrogate defectors, says rights group report
The Transitional Justice Working Group says North Korean agents have tracked, interrogated and repatriated defectors in China, allegedly using a Beijing embassy basement as a detention facility.
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Blue House denies that delay in mine blast inspection is connected to Lee's UN remarks
The opposition has accused the government of delaying an inspection of the site, where three South Koreans were injured, due to concerns that the president's call for sanctions relief would be undermined if the North were found responsible for the blast.
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North Korea blames U.S. for driving global nuclear order into 'worst crisis'
North Korea also used the accusation to justify its nuclear program, which it described as necessary to "safeguard the security interests of [the] country and the region."
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A North Korean mine blast would demand a firm response (KOR)
Seoul must investigate North Korean mine-laying and hold officials accountable after three soldiers were injured.