Lee calls for review of teen social media restrictions, warns of fake news

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. YONHAP

At a Cabinet meeting, President Lee Jae Myung asked officials to review measures for restricting teenagers' social media use and for raising awareness of the consequences of spreading fake information.

President Lee Jae Myung called for a thorough review of measures that would restrict teenagers’ social media use at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. He also warned that fake news has become so damaging that it threatens the country’s social order and urged news outlets to take greater responsibility for verifying information.

“Make sure that discussions [on social media restrictions for teenagers] are conducted thoroughly and swiftly,” the president said during the Cabinet meeting at the Blue House after asking Kim Jong-cheol, the chairperson of the Korea Media and Communications Commission, about the progress on the issue.

“Debates about restricting young people’s social media use are currently taking place in Europe, Australia, Canada and elsewhere,” he continued. “Many countries have already passed [related] legislation, and I heard that France enacted a law, though it was later ruled unconstitutional.

Citing public opinion polls, which “seem to show that nearly 80 percent of people believe that teenagers’ social media use needs to be restricted,” he concluded, “The harmful effects appear to be far greater than we realize.”

Kim urged caution, noting the failure of Korea’s former gaming shutdown system, which barred children under 16 from playing online games between midnight and 6 a.m. The system was eventually abolished in 2022 following criticism that it was ineffective and did little to curb excessive gaming.

“We need to carefully design [relevant] measures that are based on social consensus,” Kim said. “We are working to complete that process in the first half of next year, following public discussions.”

Lee also called for greater efforts to educate the public about misinformation and the importance of fact-checking.

“It is important to raise awareness of how damaging fake news can be and how fact-checking is essential,” he said.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young at the same meeting said that he himself had fallen victim to fake news after claims that he had a daughter in North Korea spread online.

“I filed a criminal complaint, but the damage [to my reputation] is irreparable,” Chung said, calling for more funding for fact-checking initiatives.

Lee warned that fake news has gone far beyond old-fashioned neighborhood gossip and “has now become a problem that undermines the fundamental order of the state.”

He also criticized the practice of reporting unverified claims simply by putting them in quotation marks, effectively attributing them to someone else — commonly referred to in Korea as “quotation mark journalism.”

He cited recent reports quoting an opposition lawmaker’s allegation that first lady Kim Hea Kyung had received lessons from a famous professional golfer.

“Do [reporters] think that putting something in quotation marks absolves them of all responsibility?” Lee asked.

Government Legislation Minister Cho Won-cheol explained that news outlets could still be held liable for such publications if readers are likely to mistake quoted information as fact.

“But these days, [quotation mark journalism] has become completely routine,” Lee responded. “[Journalists] think they are exempt from responsibility as long as they state that someone else made the claims.”





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]