Lee calls for increasing agricultural subsidies to protect food security, ensure farmers' livelihoods

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Lee's approval rating edges down for second consecutive week: Poll
Economic concerns, including the continued weakness of the local currency and his real estate policy, were among the main reasons cited by those who viewed President Lee Jae Myung unfavorably.
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Lee announces national sovereignty day, martial law archive to mark 78th Constitution Day
The government will designate Dec. 3 as national sovereignty day and collect records from ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration to preserve the legacy of Korea's spirit of popular sovereignty.
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Lee urges stronger safeguards against privacy breaches, deepfake crimes
During a policy briefing, President Lee Jae Myung stressed that protecting personal information would be one of the government's key tasks in the AI era and addressed concerns about regional development projects.
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Why filmmakers keep returning to the inter-Korean border
Eight movies show how the demilitarized zone’s isolation and military tension have shaped stories across genres.