Lee calls for diplomacy that puts Korea first, avoids submitting to other nations

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House on Oct. 13. JOINT PRESS CORPS

While chairing a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House, President Lee Jae Myung described the country's strategy as "pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests."

President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that Korea must pursue diplomacy that serves its national interests without adopting a submissive or deferential attitude toward other countries.

“We must always conduct diplomacy with confidence […] and in a way that protects our national interests,” he said during a Cabinet meeting he chaired at the Blue House. “We must avoid having a submissive or subservient attitude toward other countries.”

“Korea’s diplomatic policy is clear: pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests,” he continued. “What matters most is Korea’s national interests, and Korea is a sovereign, independent nation.”





Lee also stressed the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance.

“The Korea-U.S. alliance is a cornerstone of our diplomacy, and we must continue to strengthen and advance [the bond],” he said. “At the same time, managing relations with [other] major powers around us remains equally important.”

He acknowledged that differences of opinion between countries are “inevitable.”

“We need to minimize those differences and keep them within manageable limits, but we cannot treat the mere existence of disagreements as a problem,” he said.

“Every country pursues its own national interests. How can those interests always align? We must keep discussing our differences, stand up for our positions and work toward common ground.”

Turning to negotiations with the United States, Lee praised officials from relevant ministries for their efforts.

“Of all the countries involved in strategic investment negotiations with the United States, Korea probably negotiated the longest and secured the deal that best served its national interests,” he said.

“If we are not careful, we could end up sacrificing our national interests in the competition between countries,” Lee added. “We will continue to do our utmost to secure greater benefits for the Korean people and protect our national interests.”

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]