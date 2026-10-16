Lee calls for constitutional revision to reflect spirit of democratization

President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech at a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the Buma democratic uprising in Busan on Oct. 16. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung called on the National Assembly to begin discussions on revising the Constitution to recognize South Korea’s democratization movements.

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday called on the National Assembly to push for a constitutional revision, saying the spirit of the country’s democratization movements should be reflected in the Constitution.

Lee made the call in a speech at a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Busan-Masan pro-democracy protests against then-President Park Chung Hee’s dictatorship, also known as the Buma uprising.

“Reflecting the Buma democratization uprising and the Gwangju democratization movement in the preamble to the Constitution is the smallest measure we need to not forget the blood-stained history of defending South Korea’s democracy and people’s sovereignty,” Lee said.

“On this occasion, I once again request that the National Assembly begin gathering public opinions and holding reasonable discussions on constitutional reform,” he said.





Yonhap