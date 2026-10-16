Lee calls for constitutional revision to reflect spirit of democratization

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Special counsel seeks 30-year term for ex-president over North drone incursion
Special counsel seeks a 30-year prison term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over alleged drone incursions meant to provoke North Korea and justify martial law.
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Gender minister seeks end to domestic violence exemption
Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong urged abolishing a rule that prevents punishment when domestic violence victims oppose it.
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Korea eyes wider naval mission near Hormuz
The government is considering expanding the Cheonghae Unit's operations to the Gulf of Oman as it seeks to extend the antipiracy mission's authorization.
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Under fire: Gyeonggi governor slammed for calling fire service ‘financial drain’
Firefighters, unions and lawmakers condemned Gov. Choo Mi-ae for her comments during a parliamentary audit where she also called the costs “troublesome.”