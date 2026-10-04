Lee calls for breaking off from 'vicious cycle of hostility'

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Demanding neutrality, but testing SCIA nominee for loyalty
Hard-liners’ opposition to Kim Ji-yong highlights the contradiction between demands for political neutrality and partisan loyalty.
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Lee's angry diplomacy toward Ukraine
The president's forceful response to Kyiv could undermine vital security cooperation and leave little room for diplomacy.
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Lee demands thorough probe as series of cyberattacks hit Korea's financial sector
In response to the string of personal data breaches at major banks and secondary financial firms, the Financial Services Commission chair and Financial Supervisory Service governor will also convene an emergency meeting.
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Kim Jong-un watches missile drill with daughter, vows to rapidly advance 'nuclear war deterrent'
North Korea said Kim oversaw a hypersonic missile launch drill and pledged to continue driving forward the country's nuclear efforts.