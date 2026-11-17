President Lee Jae Myung, sixth from left, poses for a photo with Southeast Asian leaders, Japan and China during the 29th Asean-plus-three summit in Manilla in the Philippines on Nov. 17. From left: Myanmar representative Daw Ei Ei Tin, Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Korean President Lee, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., China Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and Indonesia Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung urged Asean, Korea, China and Japan to strengthen Asean Plus Three cooperation on global crises, food security and sustainable growth.

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday urged cooperation between Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Northeast Asia’s Korea, China and Japan to jointly respond to crises amid global uncertainties and work toward shared growth.

“We must jointly enhance our capacity to respond to polycrises, build our resilience and lay the groundwork for sustainable future growth,” Lee said in his opening remarks at the Asean Plus Three (APT) summit in Manila in the Philippines.

Lee was joined by the leaders of the 11 Asean member states, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and Chinese Minister on Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu, who attended instead of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The APT framework brings together Southeast Asia and the three Northeast Asian countries — Korea, Japan and China — and dates back to cooperative ties forged during the 1997 Asian financial crisis. It marks its 30th anniversary next year.

“At a time when conflicts and shocks in a single region can swiftly threaten the daily lives of people everywhere, APT — which has repeatedly demonstrated its strength in times of crisis — has a more vital role than ever,” Lee said.

He recalled the first historic three-way meeting in 1999 between Korean President Kim Dae-jung, Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji Japanese and Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi of Japan, noting.

“Despite their many differences, these leaders made the visionary decision to open a new chapter of cooperation based on shared economic interests,” Lee said, noting that their “decision offers a model we should learn from and follow.”

He called the APT mechanism “a model of regional cooperation.”

“The Republic of Korea will fulfill its responsibility and play its part in helping APT map out the next 30 years.”

President Lee Jae Myung, center, speaks at the 29th Asean-plus-three summit in Manilla in the Philippines on Nov. 17. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the summit urged Southeast Asian and East Asian leaders to translate regional cooperation to safeguard food security and energy supplies amid global disruptions.

“Our task today is to put our collective strength to work, and ships reaching their destinations in reliable supplies of food and energy, in businesses continuing to operate and in families facing the future with greater confidence,” Marcos said, stressing the importance of “connecting maritime trade and logistics with security of the essential supplies which our communities depend.”

“Japan will work hand in hand with countries in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance resilience and promote their freedom to decide for themselves, aiming to become more resilient and prosperous together,” Takaichi said. She stressed that practical cooperation within the APT mechanism plays an important role to this end.

Zhang in turn stressed that the “foundation of cooperation is mutual trust,” and called on countries to do more to build mutual trust and contribute to regional peace and stability.

This comes amid soured relations between China and Japan after Takaichi made remarks implying potential Japanese intervention in the event of a contingency involving Taiwan in November last year.

A three-way meeting between the leaders of Korea, Japan and China on the margins of the Asean summit didn’t take place as Chinese Premier Li didn’t attend the Asean meeting as China prepares to host the APEC summit this week.

Since Monday, Lee has attended a series of Asean-related meetings in Manila as a part of a four-day trip which will later take him Shenzhen, China, for the APEC summit.







BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]