Lee calls deeper Japan cooperation an urgent task as AI reshapes global economy

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Lee says welfare for vulnerable must be 'fair,' calls for creation of cybersecurity czar
President Lee warned that unfair aid can fuel hatred against vulnerable people while urging a centralized cybersecurity response to escalating hacking threats.
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Kospi dips over 3% following escalating AI concerns
After opening 2.46 percent lower, the benchmark Kospi extended losses to close at 5,648.79, down 210.29 points, or 3.59 percent.
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President’s passport data likely caused by internal upload to Google-run malware scanning platform, experts say
Korea is investigating whether an internal mistake or automated security scan leaked personal data of President Lee Jae Myung and 167 others.
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Unification minister calls for inter-Korean cooperation on border crossings by diseased animals
Chung Dong-young said the ministry is preparing a quarantine regimen, citing a 2019 swine fever outbreak in North Korea.