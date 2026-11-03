Lee calls deeper Japan cooperation an urgent task as AI reshapes global economy

President Lee Jae Myung points toward the exit after delivering his speech on the 2027 budget proposal at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 2. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday that deepening cooperation with Japan is a key task amid global upheaval driven by the development of AI, citing supply chains, AI and aerospace as major areas of cooperation.

The president delivered the message in a written speech at the Future Economic Forum 2026, hosted by Yonhap News Agency, under the theme, "A fragmenting global economy, bridging the Korean and Japanese markets."

"Amid the civilization-level upheaval, the matter of the two countries deepening and expanding their cooperation constitutes a task of this time that can no long be postponed," Lee said in the message read by his press secretary, Seong Ghi-hong.

Lee said the world is now undergoing unprecedented transformations in its security situation and trade order, while technological innovations driven by AI are bringing about fundamental changes in people's lives and the future, adding that fostering Seoul and Tokyo ties constitutes a timely task against such a backdrop.

"The government is strengthening the foundation for trust [with Japan] based on brisk shuttle diplomacy while expanding the scope of Korea-Japan economic cooperation, not only in the stabilization of supply chains but also in advanced technologies, including AI, aerospace and biotechnology," he noted.

The president also cited low birthrates and an aging population as social issues shared by the two countries that they are working together to address through joint responses, calling on participants to explore further ways to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.





Yonhap