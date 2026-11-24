Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, left, answers lawmakers' questions alongside Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a parliamentary audit of the foreign and unification ministries by the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 27. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung replaced South Korea's intelligence, foreign affairs and unification chiefs amid stalled North Korea ties and concerns over intelligence cooperation with Washington.

President Lee Jae Myung launched a sweeping overhaul of his foreign policy and national security team on Monday by replacing his intelligence chief and the ministers of foreign affairs and unification.

The reshuffle comes amid stalled inter-Korean relations, growing strains in intelligence cooperation between South Korea and the United States and clashes between ministries over North Korea policy.

Among those replaced were National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Lee Jong-seok and Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, two prominent advocates of greater diplomatic autonomy in the Lee administration. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who had publicly clashed with Chung over North Korea policy, was also replaced.

Early in his administration, President Lee sought to break the impasse in inter-Korean relations by appointing Lee Jong-seok and Chung, both of whom had extensive experience negotiating with North Korea. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remained intent on severing inter-Korean ties and continued efforts to fortify the North’s border under its policy of treating the two Koreas as hostile states.

A possible contact between the North Korean and U.S. leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China — on which Seoul had pinned some hope — also failed to materialize.

To complicate matters further, cracks in intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington became increasingly apparent.

During a meeting of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee in March, Chung publicly mentioned a nuclear facility in Kusong, North Korea, saying, “There are uranium enrichment facilities in Yongbyon, Kusong and Kangson.”

National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok attends a plenary meeting of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 6. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Lee Jong-seok later confirmed during a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee that “the United States restricted the sharing of some intelligence on North Korea due in part to Minister Chung's remarks.”

LEE JEONG-MIN

Friction also emerged between the NIS and U.S. intelligence authorities. At the U.S. side’s request, the NIS was excluded from a meeting of a South Korea-U.S.-Japan working group on countering North Korean cyberthreats, held in Washington in June

Restrictions on intelligence sharing and the controversy surrounding the NIS's exclusion from the meeting have raised concerns about intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington. South Korea now faces the added challenge of rebuilding trust with U.S. intelligence authorities as the two countries negotiate to resolve sensitive security issues, including South Korea’s plans to build nuclear-powered submarines and enrich uranium.

Differences over North Korea policy also repeatedly surfaced within the government. In August, Cho dismissed Chung's proposal for four-way talks involving the two Koreas, the United States and China as an “idealistic aspiration” and asked that it be “discounted.” Chung pushed back, saying, “We need ideals to change reality.”

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac briefs reporters at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Their differences escalated into a direct confrontation during a National Security Council meeting on Oct. 1. While discussing how to respond to an explosion involving a land mine planted by North Korean troops in the demilitarized zone, Cho proposed unilateral sanctions targeting North Korea's illicit cyber activities, which Chung strongly opposed.

Observers in diplomatic circles said the divide between officials who prioritize the alliance with the United States and those who advocate greater diplomatic autonomy had led to disarray in coordinating North Korea policy.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac retained his post in the latest reshuffle, which drew attention to his ties with NIS director nominee Kang Kum-sil and Foreign Minister nominee Lim Woong-soon.

Kang chaired Wi's political fund-raising association when Wi served as a lawmaker. Lim worked closely with Wi on issues concerning the United States and North Korea's nuclear program at both the presidential Office of National Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These ties have fueled speculation that the presidential office, under President Lee's leadership, will tighten its grip on foreign and national security policy.





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



