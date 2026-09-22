Lee asks UN chief to support ‘peaceful coexistence’ on the Korean Peninsula

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Lee says Trump created ‘opportunity for change,’ calls for speedy resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks at UN
At the UN General Assembly, President Lee Jae Myung vowed to play "pacemaker" role to open the path toward dialogue as he lays out a three-point blueprint for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.
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Korean, Australian leaders discuss energy supply chains amid Middle East conflict
President Lee Jae Myung and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed stable energy cooperation amid disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz in a bilateral summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York
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Sanctions relief for a nuclear freeze risks repeating past failures
Offering sanctions relief for a North Korean freeze could repeat failed deals and weaken pressure for verified denuclearization, the editorial argues.
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Supreme Court nomination dispute requires compromise
The Blue House and chief justice should seek compromise to prevent a Supreme Court vacancy from becoming a deeper institutional conflict.