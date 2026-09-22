Lee asks UN chief to support ‘peaceful coexistence’ on the Korean Peninsula

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 22. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung said he strives for a vision where the two Koreas peacefully coexist and grow together in talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

NEW YORK — Outgoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed strong support for South Korea’s initiative to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula in talks with President Lee Jae Myung in New York on Tuesday, the Blue House said.

Lee told the UN chief that his government is “striving to create a Korean Peninsula where the two Koreas peacefully coexist and grow together, based on the conviction that peace requiring no conflict constitutes the most certain form of security,” Seong Ghi-hong, presidential secretary for public relations and communication, said in a statement after the talks on the margins of the UN General Assembly. He further expressed his hope for active communication and cooperation with the UN throughout this process.

Lee and Guterres previously held talks during the UN General Assembly in September last year and briefly met on the margins of the Group of Seven, or G7, summit in France in June.

Guterres in turn expressed his strong support for the South Korean government's foreign policy, including its initiatives aimed at achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula, Seong said.

He also stated that the UN would continue to explore ways to play a constructive role in ensuring the success of these efforts.

In his address to the UN General Assembly Tuesday, Lee shared his three-point blueprint for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula through building mutual respect, rendering conflict unnecessary and responsibly contributing to world peace.

Guterres commended South Korea’s constructive contributions across various fields, including international peace and security, sustainable development and response to the climate crisis.

He stressed that the role of middle-power nations, like South Korea, is becoming increasingly important amid deepening divisions and conflicts within the international community.

Lee in turn praised the UN chief’s leadership over the past decade and noted the tangible results yielded by the UN reform initiatives championed by Guterres.

Lee noted that South Korea has “achieved industrialization and democratization with the UN's support” and “stands as living proof of the theme of this year's UN General Assembly.”

The UN General Assembly’s 81st session is under the theme of "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]