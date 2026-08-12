Lee asks new U.S. ambassador to serve as 'bridge' for stronger alliance

President Lee Jae Myung, right, poses for a photo with U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel during a credential presentation ceremony at the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 12. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung welcomed Michelle Steel, the first Korean American woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Korea, ending a 19-month vacancy.

President Lee Jae Myung asked newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel to serve as a bridge in further strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance at their first meeting on Wednesday.

Lee welcomed Steel at a credential presentation ceremony for the ambassadors of the United States and three other countries — Portugal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ireland — at the Blue House on Wednesday morning.

Steel said she was very honored as she presented her credentials, bearing U.S. President Donald Trump's signature.

"Welcome," Lee said before posing for a commemorative photo with the ambassador.

Steel is the first Korean American woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Korea. Born in Seoul in 1955, she moved to the United States with her family in 1975. She served for four years as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in 2021 and reportedly has direct access to Trump.

Lee also warmly greeted Steel's husband, Shawn Steel, who accompanied her to the ceremony.

Shawn Steel served as chair of the California Republican Party from 2001 to 2003 and has served as California's Republican National Committee member since 2008, making him a prominent figure in the U.S. Republican Party.

Michelle Steel said she is very pleased to be posted to Korea in a meeting that followed the ceremony. She also expressed her intention to work on promoting mutual understanding and friendly cooperation between Korea and the United States through extensive communication with the Korean government and people.

"I expect Ambassador Steel, with her deep understanding of Korean culture and society, to serve as a strong bridge in further strengthening and developing the Korea-U.S. alliance," Lee said.

"I believe the various issues between our two countries can also be resolved smoothly through reasonable and active dialogue and cooperation," Lee added. "Through this, relations between our two countries will advance even further."

President Lee Jae Myung, center, poses for a photo with U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel, left, and her husband, Shawn Steel, during a credential presentation ceremony at the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Lee personally offered tea to Shawn Steel and asked when he had previously visited Korea.

Shawn Steel replied that he had been to Korea before on their honeymoon. The U.S. ambassador added that they had visited Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang and Jeju Island at the time.

At times during the conversation, Michelle Steel understood and responded to Lee's remarks even before they were interpreted. She also occasionally spoke in Korean.

"The ambassador will know whether the interpreter is doing a good job or not, so that must make you nervous," Lee joked to the interpreter.

Michelle Steel responded in Korean, saying, “There was no need to worry.”

Michelle Steel's presentation of credentials ends a 19-month vacancy in the U.S. ambassadorial post. Her arrival drew attention to whether it could help resolve key issues between Korea and the United States.

The two countries have continued communicating through various channels over investment projects in the United States as a follow-up to tariff negotiations and security discussions, including the construction of nuclear-powered submarines, but little progress has been made.

Lee also received credentials Wednesday from Portuguese Ambassador Vanda Maria Dias Stelzer Sequeira, UAE Ambassador Jamal Al Suwaidi and Irish Ambassador Sean Hoy.

Lee told each ambassador during separate meetings “to play an active role in helping the two countries deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of areas based on close communication and strong trust amid the rapidly changing international landscape,” according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.





BY OH HYUN-SEOK [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]