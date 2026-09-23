Lee approves appointments of SME minister nominee, deputy prosecutor general

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung enters a chamber for the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 22. NEWS1

President Lee Jae Myung approved a new SMEs minister and deputy prosecutor general while attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

President Lee Jae Myung has approved the appointments of Lee So-young as minister of SMEs and startups, and Lee Jeong-hyun as deputy prosecutor general, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Lee, who is visiting New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, approved the appointments while in the United States, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press release.

Lee So-young, a two-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, was tapped by the president as part of a Cabinet reshuffle in late August. A lawyer specializing in climate and environmental issues, she has served in the National Assembly since 2020.

The president also approved the appointment of Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of the Suwon High Prosecutors' Office, as deputy prosecutor general at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.





Yonhap



