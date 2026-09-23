Lee approves appointments of SME minister nominee, deputy prosecutor general

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Lee, Trump welcome Korea's strategic investment projects in surprise summit at UN
In an unannounced UN meeting, the leaders discussed Korea's U.S. investment projects, defense cooperation and North Korea dialogue.
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North Korean delegation attends Trump’s UN speech, skips Lee’s
North Korean diplomats attended U.S. President Donald Trump’s UN address but were absent for President Lee Jae Myung’s call for peaceful coexistence and renewed talks.
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Sanctions relief for a nuclear freeze risks repeating past failures (KOR)
Offering sanctions relief for a North Korean freeze could repeat failed deals and weaken pressure for verified denuclearization, the editorial argues.
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Supreme Court nomination dispute requires compromise (KOR)
The Blue House and chief justice should seek compromise to prevent a Supreme Court vacancy from becoming a deeper institutional conflict.