Lee appoints senior trade official Park Jung-sung as new trade minister

Read more
-
Korea plans future fund fueled by AI chip boom tax windfall
The government aims to invest rising corporate tax revenue in youth, AI, energy and other long-term growth sectors.
-
Lee's approval rating inches up from record low to 45%: Poll
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating rose one point from a record low, matching his disapproval rating in a Gallup Korea poll.
-
PPP ethics committee suspends membership rights of 4 lawmakers
The disciplinary action effectively blocks three lawmakers who clashed with party leader Jang Dong-hyeok from seeking the PPP nomination in 2028.
-
Lee holds private dinner with SK chief Chey Tae-won
President Lee Jae Myung and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won held a private dinner amid talks on semiconductor, energy and U.S. investment projects.