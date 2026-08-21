Lee appoints senior trade official Park Jung-sung as new trade minister

Park Jung-sung, right, the newly appointed trade minister, speaks during a meeting on U.S. polysilicon tariffs on Aug. 11, when he was the vice trade minister. MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES

President Lee Jae Myung appointed Park Jung-sung to lead negotiations with Washington over Korea's strategic investment pledge.

President Lee Jae Myung has appointed senior trade official Park Jung-sung as the new trade minister, a presidential spokesperson said Friday, filling the post immediately tasked with leading the talks with Washington over Korea's investment pledge to the United States.

Park, formerly vice trade minister, will replace Yeo Han-koo, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung. Yeo was dismissed last week for unknown reasons.

Park's appointment does not require parliamentary approval or a confirmation hearing.

The appointment comes amid what Seoul officials have called meaningful progress in Seoul-Washington talks on Korea's strategic investment projects in the United States, with additional details expected to be unveiled next month.





Yonhap



