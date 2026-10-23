Lee appoints first presidential watchdog in a decade

Choi Kil-su stands outside the Independent Inspector General’s office in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 25 as he prepares for his confirmation hearing. NEWS1

Former senior prosecutor Choi Kil-su will investigate alleged wrongdoing involving the president's family and senior aides.

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday appointed a former senior prosecutor as special inspector tasked with investigating irregularities involving the president's spouse, close relatives and senior presidential officials.

Lee approved the appointment of Choi Kil-su, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said, a day after the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee adopted a confirmation hearing report on him with bipartisan support.

The appointment made Choi, a former senior prosecutor, the first presidential watchdog appointed since 2016.

Lee earlier nominated him for the post from among three candidates recommended by the ruling and opposition parties, and the bar association.

The special inspector is tasked with investigating corruption allegations involving the president's family and relatives, as well as senior presidential aides.

The special inspector post was established in 2014 but had remained vacant since its first inspector stepped down in September 2016.





Yonhap



