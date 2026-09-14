Lee and ADB chief target critical minerals, AI cooperation

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Korea’s Iran embassy hasn’t had a Persian-speaking diplomat since 2021, Foreign Ministry data reveals
Fifty of Korea’s 140 diplomatic missions in non-English-speaking countries had no diplomats who could speak the local language as of Aug. 28, including nations in Asia, Europe, Africa and South America.
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Korea, Uzbekistan deepen ties in critical minerals, AI and defense
President Lee Jae Myung and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed 13 agreements as they expanded cooperation in strategic industries and people-to-people exchanges.
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‘Sarang 2026: The Festival of India in Korea’ to spread culture in cities across Korea
The event, launched in 2015, is an effort by the Indian Embassy in Korea to share traditional dance, film and other cornerstones.
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Korea's science minister seeks wider partnership with Central Asia in AI, science
Bae Kyung-hoon met with fellow science ministers visiting from Central Asia to discuss expanding AI, science and climate technology partnerships.