Lee and ADB chief target critical minerals, AI cooperation

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda meet at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 14. BLUE HOUSE

President Lee Jae Myung and the chief of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed Monday to enhance cooperation on critical minerals and AI, the Blue House said.

Lee and ADB President Masato Kanda also discussed ways to deepen ties in energy, including nuclear power, during their talks at the Blue House in Seoul, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

Lee proposed expanding cooperation between Korea and the ADB to help stabilize the supply chain for critical minerals in Central Asia, citing the region's growth potential given its "abundant natural resources and geographical advantages."

Kanda expressed hope for cooperation with Korea, saying that strengthening critical mineral supply chains is one of the ADB's top priorities.

On AI, Lee outlined the Korean government's efforts to advance the AI sector, citing the "AI for all" project, an initiative aimed at creating an "AI-basic society" where people can use AI services regardless of income, age or digital literacy.

"We can achieve meaningful results by integrating Korea's AI capabilities and ADB's expertise in development," Lee was quoted as saying by his office.

The two sides also agreed to seek ways to utilize Korea's technology and experience in initiatives pursued by the ADB, including the Asean Power Grid project.





Yonhap