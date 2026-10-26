Lee acknowledges farmers' and fishers' concerns over CPTPP membership, vows to prevent damage

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K-beauty, chips push Korean SME exports to Q3 record
Korean small businesses posted a record $33.4 billion in third quarter exports as cosmetics and semiconductor demand surged, with the United States overtaking China as their top market.
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Lee congratulates Lula after re-election, citing shared past as child laborers
President Lee Jae Myung hailed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's fourth-term victory and said he hopes to meet him again.
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Galaxy Corporation launches arena for robot performances in UAE
The entertainment technology startup opened the second such venue after the one in Korea, with humanoids dancing to Korean and Middle Eastern music.
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Korean chip and battery suppliers expand U.S. operations amid AI boom
Suppliers of semiconductor and battery equipment are expanding U.S. operations as AI data centers boost demand and Washington reshapes supply chains away from China.