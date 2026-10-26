Lee acknowledges farmers' and fishers' concerns over CPTPP membership, vows to prevent damage

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a dialogue with farmers and fishers at the Blue House on Oct. 26. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The president earlier ordered the government not to apply for Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) membership this year, pledging to consult farmers and fishermen opposed to joining the trade bloc.





President Lee Jae Myung on Monday acknowledged concerns among farmers and fishermen over Korea’s potential entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and pledged to work to prevent any unfair damage to them.

The president made the remarks during a meeting with representatives from the agricultural, fisheries, forestry and livestock industries as he sought to address controversies facing the sectors, including the CPTPP membership.

Earlier this month, Lee ordered the government not to apply for CPTPP membership this year, pledging to hold sufficient consultations with farmers and fishermen opposed to Korea’s entry into the major Indo-Pacific trade bloc.

While CPTPP membership is expected to help boost Korea’s exports, the agricultural and fisheries sectors are likely to take a hit from market opening.

“I know that there are worries and concerns over CPTPP. […] To be clear, there will be no cases of [farmers and fishermen] sustaining unfair damage,” the president said, adding that he had instructed officials to make decisions on the CPTPP entry through sufficient communications with those in the relevant industries.

He then called the agricultural and fisheries sectors national strategic and security industries critical to survival.

Lee also highlighted that expanding global export markets is important for Korea, which relies on trade, and that securing CPTPP membership would be necessary to “go to the next level,” despite opposition.





Yonhap