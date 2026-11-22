Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin answers lawmakers’ questions at a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Education Committee in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin stepped down after last-minute measures against AI-assisted cheating drew criticism ahead of the college entrance exam.

President Lee Jae Myung accepted Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin’s resignation on Sunday after Choi took responsibility for the confusion over anticheating measures in the lead-up to this year’s national college entrance exam, or the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), which took place last week.

“Now that the CSAT is over, I keenly feel responsible and am offering my resignation,” Choi said in a statement released through the Ministry of Education’s office.

“In the process of preparing for the CSAT, various changes arose with the exam just ahead, causing inconvenience to the public, including test-takers. Fortunately, thanks to the public’s cooperation, it concluded without major incident. However, as the minister of the ministry in charge, I don’t think that I’m free from the criticism that we failed to prepare in advance.”

Lee accepted the resignation that same day, the Blue House said.

“The president was briefed on Education Minister Choi’s resignation offer and accepted it,” chief presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press notice. “The selection of a new education minister will proceed according to procedure.”

“[The president] also instructed Prime Minister Han Seong-sook to take responsibility and make every effort in the response, including follow-up measures for the CSAT,” he continued.

Shortly after Choi announced his resignation, the president wrote on X, “Concerns over cheating that exploits AI are spreading beyond the CSAT to essay-based admission exams and school tests,” adding, “The fairness of exams is a principle that can never be compromised.”

“No matter how much technology advances, the principle of fairness must not be shaken,” he wrote. “We will comprehensively inspect how the CSAT and other exams are being managed.”

In the X post, Lee also said that he would order a review of plans to add identification marks to question papers so their source can be identified if they are photographed or leaked.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior secretaries at the Blue House on Nov. 20. JOINT PRESS CORPS

As fears of AI-assisted cheating grew ahead of Thursday’s CSAT, the government kept changing its anti-cheating measures until days before the exam. The Education Ministry had initially focused on smart glasses. It then rushed out additional measures after the top scorer on the certified tax accountant exam admitted on Nov. 15 to cheating with a miniature camera and AI, drawing criticism that the response came too late.

Choi’s remarks at the National Assembly added to the controversy. At a plenary session of the Education Committee on Monday, three days before the CSAT, People Power Party Rep. Park Jeong-hun asked whether Choi was confident he could catch 100 percent of AI-assisted cheating.

“I don't think that I can,” Choi replied. “Because of my age.”

The remark, which suggested he was too old to keep up with the technology, drew criticism for dodging responsibility.

Choi was largely absent from the Education Ministry’s official events that followed, with Vice Minister Choi Eun-ok attending in his place.

This year’s CSAT took place under sweeping security measures. Authorities sent emergency alerts to phones nationwide three times during the exam to catch test-takers who had not handed in their phones. Proctors also checked test-takers’ glasses for smart glasses and covered clothing buttons with stickers to block hidden cameras.

The Education Ministry said that 98 test-takers were caught using smart devices, 49 of them through the emergency alerts. Of the 98, 93 were caught carrying such devices and five were caught using them during the exam.

On the day of the exam, Lee Jin-woo, a perfect scorer on the Legal Education Eligibility Test who had been accused of using AI to cheat, was found dead at a motel in Seoul. He had promised to dispel the allegations by solving CSAT questions on a livestream that morning but did not show up. Police are investigating his death.





By Kim Min-Sang [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]