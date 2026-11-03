Leaked presidential passenger data appears to have come from Foreign Ministry

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung greet well-wishers before boarding a plane at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on June 9, before departing for the Group of 7 summit and a tour of Europe. YONHAP

Officials say a file containing personal data on 168 presidential aircraft passengers appears to have originated at the Foreign Ministry and was likely exposed during trip preparations.

A leaked file containing the personal information of 168 passengers aboard Korea's presidential aircraft, including President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, appears to have originated from the Foreign Ministry, officials said Tuesday. The ministry suspects the file was exposed during preparations for a presidential overseas trip rather than through a cyberattack, with investigators closing in on how the leak occurred.

“The document format matches one used by the Foreign Ministry,” a Foreign Ministry official told reporters Tuesday. “It appears to be ours.”

The official explained that while the leaked Excel file was not a formal government document, its format resembled an Excel template used by the ministry.

The file contained personal information on 168 passengers aboard presidential aircraft Air Force One during Lee's visit to Belgium in June. It was uploaded to VirusTotal, a website used to scan files for malware, where it remained publicly accessible for about five months.

The Foreign Ministry's protocol office, which oversees preparations for presidential overseas trips, manages passenger lists for the presidential aircraft. However, the lists are also shared with other relevant agencies, including the Blue House and Korean diplomatic missions in destination countries, which means the possibility of a leak from an organization outside the ministry cannot be ruled out.

Korea's diplomatic mission in Belgium could also be included in the investigation.

“The list of recipients is itself confidential,” the official said, declining to specify which organizations had received the document.

The official said such documents are “not normally distributed” to private companies, but added that investigators were still examining whether the file had been shared with any outside contractors.

For now, the ministry is focusing on the possibility that the document was exposed during its distribution rather than stolen through hacking.

This undated file photo shows Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Seoul. YONHAP

A cybersecurity team conducted an emergency inspection of its email systems and other infrastructure overnight Monday but “found no evidence of unusual access,” according to the official.

“Our assumption is that the document may have been leaked during preparations for the event rather than through a system breach,” the official explained.

Investigators are also examining how the file came to be uploaded to VirusTotal.

“The protocol office has no such protocol,” the official said and explained that employees rarely use the website to scan files for malware.

However, the official acknowledged that it would theoretically be possible for a ministry employee to transfer an internal document to a computer with internet access and upload it to the website.

Authorities have yet to identify who uploaded the file.

The Foreign Ministry said it learned of the leak through relevant government agencies before media reports emerged Monday.

The ministry is now working with the National Intelligence Service and other agencies to trace the document's path from its creation to its distribution. Investigators are inspecting relevant computers and questioning employees. Police have also launched an investigation.

The findings are expected to be released soon.

“We are beginning to get a clearer picture,” the official said. “I don't think this is something that will take very long to explain.”

Asked whether those responsible could face disciplinary action, the official said, “We will review a range of measures, including accountability.”





BY YOON JI-WON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]